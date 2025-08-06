Assured Distraction: Elissa Slotkin Says Gerrymandered Blue States Must ‘Go Nuclear’ With Redistricting

As expected, the legacy media and their Democrat Party are using the Texas redistricting fight to gaslight the public. Yep, no surprise there. Democrats have been using redistricting, specifically gerrymandering, to tilt states to their party’s favor in the U.S. House of Representatives for decades. Dem Senator Elissa Slotkin now says states already gerrymandered in favor of her party need to go nuclear and apparently be super-gerrymandered in response to what’s happening in Texas.

No one is ‘forcing’ your party to do this, Elissa. (WATCH)

Slotkin: I’d really like all this to be non-partisan, but blue states like CA and IL need to “GO NUCLEAR” with redistricting.



CA and IL are already heavily gerrymandered.



“Non-partisan" pic.twitter.com/4BzGW2CgON — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

“I really want all of this to be non partisan"



I mean, at least sound somewhat realistic and convincing



She can’t even gaslight worth a crap — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

If you’re going to lie, at least be better at it.

Posters laugh at the notion that blue states didn’t nuke Republican representation by gerrymandering ages ago.

CA went “nuclear” long ago, and that’s why it’s starting to look like Chernobyl.



Let’s get illegals out of that “census” she loves, and see what happens. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 6, 2025

You’re not supposed to talk about that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

Oopsie 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 6, 2025

You can be sure the districts Democrats created had a growing illegal alien population until President Donald Trump shut down the border.

Commenters say real journalists would easily stop Slotkin and her lying Dems cold with the truth of their past gerrymandering and their current gaslighting. Sadly, no real journalists exist in the legacy media.

Pretending Blue states haven't been gerrymandered by the Democrats is the newest hoax by fake news I guess? 🤷‍♂️😂 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 6, 2025

You’re not supposed to know that Republicans got 40% of the vote in CA and 17% of seats or that Republicans got 45% of the vote in IL and 17% of seats — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

The thing is, Illinois has already done that. Democrats love to gaslight the American people. — Eric (@Eric130_7) August 6, 2025

So has CA and every other blue state. This “we’re being forced to fight back” routine is comical — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

Those facts getting in the way of the Democrats narrative again — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 6, 2025

The facts have been gerrymandered out of the political discussion.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are relying on the public being gullible and ill-informed. Commenters see it.

We aren’t stupid as she would like to think. We know what they’ve already done in IL, CA — TP (@773tom79) August 6, 2025

Yes…have you seen their voting maps? Just ridiculous. — Judy (@jmsousa1124) August 6, 2025

Sen Slotkin just wants a non partisan map, TP.



😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

“Accuse your enemies of doing what you’re doing, as you are trying to create confusion”—Karl Marx — FloridaGayGOP (@ProudGayGOP) August 6, 2025

Exactly and standard practice for the Dems — TP (@773tom79) August 6, 2025

It’s obvious that Democrats fully support redistricting (especially gerrymandering) when it favors them, but they go nuclear when Republicans play the same game. Now we’re all getting irradiated by the Democrats’ lies.

