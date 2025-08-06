Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Popu...
Assured Distraction: Elissa Slotkin Says Gerrymandered Blue States Must ‘Go Nuclear’ With Redistricting

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

As expected, the legacy media and their Democrat Party are using the Texas redistricting fight to gaslight the public. Yep, no surprise there. Democrats have been using redistricting, specifically gerrymandering, to tilt states to their party’s favor in the U.S. House of Representatives for decades. Dem Senator Elissa Slotkin now says states already gerrymandered in favor of her party need to go nuclear and apparently be super-gerrymandered in response to what’s happening in Texas.

No one is ‘forcing’ your party to do this, Elissa. (WATCH)

If you’re going to lie, at least be better at it.

Posters laugh at the notion that blue states didn’t nuke Republican representation by gerrymandering ages ago.

You can be sure the districts Democrats created had a growing illegal alien population until President Donald Trump shut down the border.

Commenters say real journalists would easily stop Slotkin and her lying Dems cold with the truth of their past gerrymandering and their current gaslighting. Sadly, no real journalists exist in the legacy media.

The facts have been gerrymandered out of the political discussion.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are relying on the public being gullible and ill-informed. Commenters see it.

It’s obvious that Democrats fully support redistricting (especially gerrymandering) when it favors them, but they go nuclear when Republicans play the same game. Now we’re all getting irradiated by the Democrats’ lies.

