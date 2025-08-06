Gov. Maura Healey’s Hypocrisy Exposed: Crying Wolf Over Gerrymandering in a 9-0 Blue Massachusetts

One thing about Democrats is they can really dress up their dirty deeds as necessary because 'outrage'.

Oh no. Maura Healey says President Trump and Gov. Abbott have left her with no choice.



She MUST gerrymander Massachusetts to get rid of all the Republican Reps.



Spoiler: Massachusetts has no Republican Reps. pic.twitter.com/t82PHYXr5i — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 6, 2025

Don't let facts get in the way of Democrats emoting.

Amazing. She knows her state’s map is 9-0 blue. https://t.co/WS9V0Mob65 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 6, 2025

She knows that. She just hopes the general public doesn't know that.

Even included a visual of all the blue.

Whenever I see a performance staged such as this I try to guess the total amount of annual salaries funded by taxpayers standing around the podium. Setting this O/U at $1.3 million. https://t.co/eQTg5ApDRl — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) August 6, 2025

A whole bunch of useless people sucking up taxpayer dollars.

“That’s the reality. No one came looking for this.”



You know, except they gerrymandered their own states to the moon and back. Otherwise, yep, totally innocent. https://t.co/wn0GaqMyBs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 6, 2025

Yes, Democrats are always pure and innocent and the big, bad Republicans make them do bad things.

It’s all a performance. And what does Trump have to do with state redistricting? https://t.co/ZyQdxwvbc2 — Tracy Oliver 🌷 (@TracyOliver617) August 6, 2025

He has nothing to do with it, of course, other than he has taught the GOP to stand up and fight and not back down like Democrats are used to.

I legit want to see how it is possible to gerrymander MA more. https://t.co/JFPvHPxvMr — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 6, 2025

She must do what? Seriously, just how stupid and lacking in self-awareness is this bint? Massachusetts have exactly zero GOP districts. https://t.co/FwlBgQUDbY — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 6, 2025

Self-awareness fail!

Maura Healey is detached from reality.



35% of the state votes Republican and yet there are ZERO Congressional Republicans from Massachusetts.



Mass Democrats already gerrymandered Republicans out of existence. https://t.co/NXqusDUI9P — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 6, 2025

Maura thinks there is a way to have less than zero Republicans, apparently.

I suppose she could gerrymander the state legislature, only oops, it's 15% Republican, in a state in which 1/3 of the population voted for Trump. https://t.co/qJFrl8X831 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 6, 2025

Oh, so actually it is Republicans being disenfranchised, after all. It's just like the Democrats to 'cry wolf'.

