Gov. Maura Healey’s Hypocrisy Exposed: Crying Wolf Over Gerrymandering in a 9-0 Blue Massachusetts

justmindy
justmindy | 11:50 AM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

One thing about Democrats is they can really dress up their dirty deeds as necessary because 'outrage'. 

Don't let facts get in the way of Democrats emoting.

She knows that. She just hopes the general public doesn't know that. 

Even included a visual of all the blue.

A whole bunch of useless people sucking up taxpayer dollars. 

Yes, Democrats are always pure and innocent and the big, bad Republicans make them do bad things. 

He has nothing to do with it, of course, other than he has taught the GOP to stand up and fight and not back down like Democrats are used to. 

Self-awareness fail!

Maura thinks there is a way to have less than zero Republicans, apparently. 

Oh, so actually it is Republicans being disenfranchised, after all. It's just like the Democrats to 'cry wolf'. 

