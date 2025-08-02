VIP
Cincinnati Mayor Too Busy Dealing With Children and Gun Violence to Meet With Victims of Beating

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on August 02, 2025
Sarah D.

It was a week ago when a fight broke out at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival that turned into a violent beating by a mob of people. 

Allegedly, the white tourist threw the first punch during an argument, which is why Cincinnati City Councilor Victoria Parks jumped on social media to respond to someone, "They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story." A woman who tried to break up the mob was knocked unconscious in the street; we guess she was begging for it, too. 

Parks stood by her statement and recently expressed her disappointment that the victims of the beatdown hadn't been arrested.

As we reported, Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge chastised social media and “the media” for showing videos of the beating. City council member Scotty Johnson also blamed the media for showing the incident on a loop.

Also speaking out was Paston Damon Lynch III, who criticized politicians for politicizing the incident when they have stayed silent when a black person is chased down by the police and then met "disproportionate force." Maybe Lynch missed out on the Black Lives Matter riots across the country in 2020.

"… blueprint for how not to handle a local crisis."

Finally, speaking out was Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was asked if he'd met with any of the victims of the mob beating. He explained that he doesn't have the "bandwidth" because he's dealing with … violence in the city.

Every single person in authority has made this a blueprint for how not to handle a local crisis.

***

