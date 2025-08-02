Cincinnati Mayor Too Busy Dealing With Children and Gun Violence to Meet With Victims of Beating

It was a week ago when a fight broke out at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival that turned into a violent beating by a mob of people.

A brawl in downtown Cincinnati is getting national attention after a video of it goes viral.



It happened after the Cincinnati Music Fest had wrapped for the evening. Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk, and thousands of others have commented https://t.co/OWIby72zNt pic.twitter.com/p1ICwhAjZ7 — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) July 29, 2025

Allegedly, the white tourist threw the first punch during an argument, which is why Cincinnati City Councilor Victoria Parks jumped on social media to respond to someone, "They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story." A woman who tried to break up the mob was knocked unconscious in the street; we guess she was begging for it, too.

Cincinnati police chief vows to release more footage of viral brawl that left woman knocked out cold https://t.co/VX8aaY8VOR pic.twitter.com/Yn7sY5Kmyf — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2025

Parks stood by her statement and recently expressed her disappointment that the victims of the beatdown hadn't been arrested.

This woman is sick in the head pic.twitter.com/BtRPtTqsSp — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) August 1, 2025

As we reported, Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge chastised social media and “the media” for showing videos of the beating. City council member Scotty Johnson also blamed the media for showing the incident on a loop.

Council Member Scotty Johnson slams the media for portraying the attack in Cincinnati as “black and white people trying to knock each other's heads off." pic.twitter.com/3IpPQtaxqt — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2025

Also speaking out was Paston Damon Lynch III, who criticized politicians for politicizing the incident when they have stayed silent when a black person is chased down by the police and then met "disproportionate force." Maybe Lynch missed out on the Black Lives Matter riots across the country in 2020.

Cincinnati Pastor Damon Lynch III challenges Ohio politicians over their framing of the attack as a racial issue based on unequal justice. pic.twitter.com/n2rQhMPPuV — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2025

Cincinnati Pastor Damon Lynch III fumes over how mugshots weren’t taken of the white people who were assaulted in the brutal Cincinnati, Ohio beating.



Lynch pointed the finger at JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy for commenting on the beating.



Cincinnati is offering the perfect… pic.twitter.com/C5TR4W4N3p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 2, 2025

"… blueprint for how not to handle a local crisis."

Finally, speaking out was Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was asked if he'd met with any of the victims of the mob beating. He explained that he doesn't have the "bandwidth" because he's dealing with … violence in the city.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says he hasn’t talked to any victims of the jazz fest hate crime attack against white people.



He says he’s been too busy.pic.twitter.com/JacrjbFhc3 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 1, 2025

Farewell to his career. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 2, 2025

Every single person in authority has made this a blueprint for how not to handle a local crisis.

***

