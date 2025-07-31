Axios: Trump's DOJ Rewrites Rules for Grant Programs to Benefit White Americans

What is up with Axios lately? They've been coming out with some real bangers of headlines recently. After the historic trade deal with the European Union that was nothing but a win for America: "In the Trump-dominated global economy, the U.S. gets plenty but gives nothing in return." The headline to another story about how supporters of President Donald Trump were getting tired of winning read, "Behind the Curtain: Trump is losing by winning."

Now, Axios is back with another sketchy headline:

Trump's DOJ rewrites inclusion rules for grant programs to benefit white Americans https://t.co/kGPjehy2QQ — Axios (@axios) July 30, 2025

Big if true. Nothing the government does should benefit white Americans.

Russell Contreras writes: The Trump administration is flipping language about inclusion and diversity on its head to the advantage of white Americans as a requirement to receive federal grants. Why it matters: The move follows the administration's dramatic change to the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to focus on "anti-white racism" rather than discrimination against people of color. … Reality check: Companies, media outlets, universities and nonprofits have adopted various forms of DEI programs to combat systemic discrimination in hiring and services for decades. The programs have been credited with diversifying those entities and fighting inequality. However, conservatives on the far right have for years said those programs discriminate against white Americans.

So, grant programs will benefit all Americans regardless of race, is what they're saying. There's a proposed Community Note that links to the Justice Department's website:

The DOJ memo released on July 29th requires entities that receive federal funds or are subject to federal antidiscrimination laws to comply with those laws. The memo does not rewrite grant inclusion rules or standards to "benefit white Americans."

Trump DOJ ends discrimination against white Americans



Fixed that for you https://t.co/r5Ednm3aQd — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 31, 2025

Not being able to discriminate against white Americans makes you sad. 🙁 — HannaKat (@swiftyloo) July 31, 2025

Yes, racial discrimination is in fact illegal, no matter who is doing it. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) July 31, 2025

How about wording this "consistent with the Civil Rights amendments to the constitution"?? — Chewrockette (@BASeeker2) July 31, 2025

Satire? Or just stupidity and shamelessness? — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) July 31, 2025

For those accustomed to receiving special treatment, equal treatment seems discriminatory. — Jeff Withrow (@stl_catholic) July 31, 2025

Asian Americans also. Please fix the headline. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 31, 2025

Asian Americans, whom the Left considers not people of color but "white adjacent."

Holy hell this headline is SO misleading. — Nyango Travels (@NyangoTravels) July 31, 2025

DEI is going away, and Axios is big sad. That's the takeaway from the article.

