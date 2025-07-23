WUT? Axios Says President Trump Is Losing by Winning (Yeah, It Makes No Sense to Us, Either)

Oh, media.

You're adorable.

As President Trump stacks up the wins, they're looking for anything -- anything -- to tear him down. There's no low to which they won't sink.

Advertisement

But this headline from Axios just might take the cake:

Behind the Curtain: Trump is losing by winning https://t.co/qvrKndVbgF — Axios (@axios) July 23, 2025

... what?

Here's more:



President Trump, in terms of raw accomplishments, crushed his first six months in historic ways. Massive tax cuts. Record-low border crossings. Surging tariff revenue. Stunning air strikes in Iran. Modest inflation. Yet poll after poll suggests most Americans aren't impressed. In fact, they seem tired of all the winning. Why it matters: Trump appears to be losing by winning. The more he does (including issues beyond his legislative wins), the more the general public, especially independents, shrug — or recoil. This paradox is unfolding in what could be the very best chapter of his presidency, before tariffs push prices higher or midterms pose risks to his GOP majorities. And it's being aggravated by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which has exposed rare cracks in Trump's decade-old MAGA movement. What the polls say: One poll is meaningless. But a bunch of credible polls, showing the same thing, are worth paying attention to. And almost all of them show big majorities opposed to provisions of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" ... and harsh immigration crackdown ... and high tariffs ... and pardons for Jan. 6 convicts ... and wild improvisation with Russia.

We don't despise the media enough.

People voted for him because he said he would lower prices on day one. He not only didn't do that, he's made things more expensive. They didn't vote for cancer researchers to be fired, tax cuts for billionaires, and missile strikes in Iran. Those aren't "wins." — Tracy Booth (@Evil_J_McNasty) July 23, 2025

Prices are down. Gas on average is cheaper, and so are eggs.

This entire post is a lie.

Cope harder, axios. — ThatOtherGuy (@IbleedRU) July 23, 2025

And keep coping.

“Basically, everyone dislikes everyone and everything.” Lolol https://t.co/k16MPNGliJ — schooldaves (@schooldaves) July 23, 2025

Which is not true.

The Media is a parody of itself. https://t.co/Tvkq2Vui2h — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) July 23, 2025

They truly are.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.