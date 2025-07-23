WUT? Axios Says President Trump Is Losing by Winning (Yeah, It Makes No Sense to Us, Either)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 23, 2025
Imgflip

Oh, media.

You're adorable.

As President Trump stacks up the wins, they're looking for anything -- anything -- to tear him down. There's no low to which they won't sink.

But this headline from Axios just might take the cake:

... what?

Here's more:


President Trump, in terms of raw accomplishments, crushed his first six months in historic ways. Massive tax cuts. Record-low border crossings. Surging tariff revenue. Stunning air strikes in Iran. Modest inflation.

  • Yet poll after poll suggests most Americans aren't impressed. In fact, they seem tired of all the winning.

Why it matters: Trump appears to be losing by winning. The more he does (including issues beyond his legislative wins), the more the general public, especially independents, shrug — or recoil.

This paradox is unfolding in what could be the very best chapter of his presidency, before tariffs push prices higher or midterms pose risks to his GOP majorities.

  • And it's being aggravated by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which has exposed rare cracks in Trump's decade-old MAGA movement.

What the polls say: One poll is meaningless. But a bunch of credible polls, showing the same thing, are worth paying attention to. And almost all of them show big majorities opposed to provisions of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" ... and harsh immigration crackdown ... and high tariffs ... and pardons for Jan. 6 convicts ... and wild improvisation with Russia.

We don't despise the media enough.

Prices are down. Gas on average is cheaper, and so are eggs.

This entire post is a lie.

And keep coping.

Which is not true.

They truly are.

