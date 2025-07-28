Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals

A funny thing happened to the legacy media on their road to utter irrelevance. They stopped living on the same planet -- or at least in the same country -- as the rest of us.

Advertisement

Yesterday, President Trump and the President of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a monumental trade deal that was so advantageous to the United States that even CNN, their jaws agape, had to admit that this was nothing short of a YUGE win for America.

🚨 In an absolutely jaw-dropping moment, CNN has been forced to admit it: Trump's tariffs worked. The experts were wrong. The EU deal is amazing.



We tried to warn them.



When you lose CNN...



"This is the biggest trade deal in President Trump's effort to effectively reshape the… pic.twitter.com/mGkqATXge7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 28, 2025

You know that had to hurt them to say that.

And it's not just the EU deal. Trump has also recently negotiated a historic trade deal with Japan; additional deals with Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Phillipines; demolished Iran's capacity to develop a nuclear weapon; and -- along with his foreign policy team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- negotiated peace deals between India and Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and most recently, Malaysia and Cambodia.

But it's the trade deals that have the media truly flummoxed. They don't really care about those wars, but they were certain that Trump's policies would destroy America's economy and make the United States a pariah on the world stage.

They weren't just predicting it; they were all rooting for it.

Since the exact opposite is happening, leave it to Axios to tell us how horrible all of these deals are.

Because of ... reasons.

In the Trump-dominated global economy, the U.S. gets plenty but gives nothing in return. https://t.co/16pWlSedRB — Axios (@axios) July 28, 2025

Wait, Axios wants us to believe this is a bad thing?

LOL.

They couldn't even resist depicting Trump in all red, with an evil grin on his face, while they were forced to admit that Trump was right about this all along.

In the Trump-dominated global economy, the U.S. gets plenty but gives nothing in return. Why it matters: This is the reality of the asymmetric trade deals touted by the White House, which show how far foreign leaders will go to safeguard access to the U.S. market. The big picture: Trump announced agreements with Europe and Japan in which both agreed to drop their tariff rates to zero, promised eye-popping investments in the U.S., and opened markets to American producers. What they're saying: 'Both Tokyo and Brussels apparently viewed the price of a 15% tariff worth paying in light of the alternative of higher tariffs, uncertainty and counter-retaliation,' Wendy Cutler, former acting U.S. trade representative under Obama, tells Axios.

Even former Obama flacks recognized that Trump held a lot of leverage in the form of access to U.S. markets. And that leverage worked.

Advertisement

While Axios did its best to frame Trump as the bad guy, sane people recognized the deals for what they mean:

America is BACK!

The United States is taken advantage of no more. https://t.co/xVfLZIWNDI — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 28, 2025

These Monday cope headlines are fabulous.



Going from "the world is playing Trump for a fool" to this is AWESOME. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 28, 2025

Then, of course, there is the fact that Axios is lying (or just incomprehensibly dumb) when they claim that the United States gives 'nothing in return.'

The US has guaranteed the postwar international security order, which underpins the global economy, for the past eight decades. I wouldn't call that nothing. https://t.co/g648QJHYle — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 28, 2025

Yes, we provide security for nearly all of the developed world, give more significantly more foreign aid than any other country, and supply most of the technological innovation. But other than that, we're total freeloaders. https://t.co/qKG5eo4Pxk — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 28, 2025

Gosh, it kind of sounds to us like America deserves some pretty good trade agreements for all that we provide.

But according to Axios, all of that is 'nothing.'

They meant that headline in the absolute worst sense possible, but no one else saw it that way.

Advertisement

Had to put it in small print because you hate the US so much. pic.twitter.com/gL1bvANXI1 — Pam D (@soirchick) July 28, 2025

Funny how they can only admit that access to the U.S. markets matters now that the Trump administration -- and our international partners -- have repeatedly shown that it does.

how did you feel writing this headline — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 28, 2025

Tears were flowing, and there was much wailing and gnashing of teeth.

A president who represents the interests of Americans? Outrageous https://t.co/EmpGrJncV3 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) July 28, 2025

It is an alien concept to them. Which is why they are forever out of touch with the rest of the country.

I am just going to assume whoever wrote this post is either an activist, lying or just clueless. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 28, 2025

You know what we always say: Embrace the power of 'AND.'

HA.

Leave it to Holly Briden to accurately depict what the media was rooting for (and how broken they are).

Trump, the president of the U.S. gets plenty for the American people and you’re angry about that? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lXFLaXY1zq — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 28, 2025

SO angry.

Advertisement

What I've learned in the past six months is that an Americans Last policy has been in place for decades — Lisa Bedford (@TheSurvivalMom) July 28, 2025

'It turned out, all we really needed was a new President.'

That quote might go down in history.

Did you think America First meant vibes? https://t.co/iLW2MFKgNs — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) July 28, 2025

LOL.

Essays? Papers?

This is what I voted for. https://t.co/T09Phwdh0p — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) July 28, 2025

Look how mad they are about America winning. https://t.co/fY36AAq6Ox — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 28, 2025

It kind of tells us everything we need to know about them, doesn't it?

That is called winning. And I’m not tired of it at all, especially after decades of abusive trade agreements and tariffs against the U.S. If we were to have this dynamic for the next 50-60 years, then at that point, once we’re even, we could maybe chat about what the future looks… https://t.co/pr1mDQkxbk — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 28, 2025

We aren't even remotely close to tired of it.

Oh really? I wasn’t aware the U.S. was splitting evenly the cost of securing the global sea trade routes.



Europe has been funding their own defense this entire time?



Canada has their own nuclear umbrella? — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) July 28, 2025

Advertisement

Yeah, I'm pretty sure the rest of the world gets to draft off our defense spending, global GDP contribution, and technological innovation.



But hey, if you want it to be truly even, we can cut all spending to NATO if you'd like. https://t.co/ugpio1WTrn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 28, 2025

It will never stop being astounding how utterly myopic the media can be when they think it will serve their narrative (and when it feeds their TDS).

Axios: Trump Is Putting America First. Here's Why That's Bad https://t.co/dU4mkwmJpr — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) July 28, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Never change, legacy media. Never change.

This is why they died in 2024 and also why they will not be resurrected -- or relevant -- anytime again soon.

But that's OK. They can be miserable about these wins as much as they want.

We already elected Trump President, Axios, but thank you for reminding us why we did and making us feel even better about that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.