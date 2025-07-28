Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals

U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:40 PM on July 28, 2025
Twitchy

A funny thing happened to the legacy media on their road to utter irrelevance. They stopped living on the same planet -- or at least in the same country -- as the rest of us. 

Yesterday, President Trump and the President of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a monumental trade deal that was so advantageous to the United States that even CNN, their jaws agape, had to admit that this was nothing short of a YUGE win for America. 

You know that had to hurt them to say that. 

And it's not just the EU deal. Trump has also recently negotiated a historic trade deal with Japan; additional deals with Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Phillipines; demolished Iran's capacity to develop a nuclear weapon; and -- along with his foreign policy team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- negotiated peace deals between India and Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and most recently, Malaysia and Cambodia. 

But it's the trade deals that have the media truly flummoxed. They don't really care about those wars, but they were certain that Trump's policies would destroy America's economy and make the United States a pariah on the world stage. 

They weren't just predicting it; they were all rooting for it. 

Since the exact opposite is happening, leave it to Axios to tell us how horrible all of these deals are

Because of ... reasons. 

Wait, Axios wants us to believe this is a bad thing? 

LOL. 

They couldn't even resist depicting Trump in all red, with an evil grin on his face, while they were forced to admit that Trump was right about this all along. 

In the Trump-dominated global economy, the U.S. gets plenty but gives nothing in return.

Why it matters: This is the reality of the asymmetric trade deals touted by the White House, which show how far foreign leaders will go to safeguard access to the U.S. market.

The big picture: Trump announced agreements with Europe and Japan in which both agreed to drop their tariff rates to zero, promised eye-popping investments in the U.S., and opened markets to American producers.

What they're saying: 'Both Tokyo and Brussels apparently viewed the price of a 15% tariff worth paying in light of the alternative of higher tariffs, uncertainty and counter-retaliation,' Wendy Cutler, former acting U.S. trade representative under Obama, tells Axios.

Even former Obama flacks recognized that Trump held a lot of leverage in the form of access to U.S. markets. And that leverage worked. 

While Axios did its best to frame Trump as the bad guy, sane people recognized the deals for what they mean: 

America is BACK!

Then, of course, there is the fact that Axios is lying (or just incomprehensibly dumb) when they claim that the United States gives 'nothing in return.'

Gosh, it kind of sounds to us like America deserves some pretty good trade agreements for all that we provide. 

But according to Axios, all of that is 'nothing.'

They meant that headline in the absolute worst sense possible, but no one else saw it that way. 

Funny how they can only admit that access to the U.S. markets matters now that the Trump administration -- and our international partners -- have repeatedly shown that it does. 

Tears were flowing, and there was much wailing and gnashing of teeth. 

It is an alien concept to them. Which is why they are forever out of touch with the rest of the country. 

You know what we always say: Embrace the power of 'AND.'

HA. 

Leave it to Holly Briden to accurately depict what the media was rooting for (and how broken they are). 

SO angry. 

'It turned out, all we really needed was a new President.'

That quote might go down in history. 

LOL. 

Essays? Papers? 

It kind of tells us everything we need to know about them, doesn't it? 

We aren't even remotely close to tired of it. 

It will never stop being astounding how utterly myopic the media can be when they think it will serve their narrative (and when it feeds their TDS). 

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Never change, legacy media. Never change. 

This is why they died in 2024 and also why they will not be resurrected -- or relevant -- anytime again soon. 

But that's OK. They can be miserable about these wins as much as they want. 

We already elected Trump President, Axios, but thank you for reminding us why we did and making us feel even better about that. 

