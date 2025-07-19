Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Thanks Stephen Colbert for Speaking Truth to Power

Who would have imagined that a TV show being canceled would have caused such a political firestorm? The fact that so many Democratic politicians, many of whom have been guests on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," are freaking out over a show that will go off the air seven months from now just goes to show that, yes, the Democratic bias was very real and very much appreciated by the Democratic Party. This isn't some late-night comedian going off the air — it's a hero to the Left who spoke truth to power (when President Donald Trump was in office). We had a president telling reporters about his uncle being shot down in World War II and being eaten by cannibals, and the writers' room and production staff of 200 couldn't make a joke out of it.

Who's gone nuts so far? Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she's launched an investigation into Colbert being canceled. Democrats lined up to decry the cancellation of a show that was reportedly bleeding $40 million a year. Sen. Amy Cloburchar, Gov. Tim Walz, and Sen. Bernie Sanders all posted their condolences to "a brilliant host and an even better person." "the best in the business," and an "extraordinary talent."

Walz posted that Colbert "always told truth to power and pulled no punches," except when a Democrat was in the White House.

Joining the parade of clowns in House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries, who also thanked Colbert for his willingness to speak truth to power (except when a Democrat was in the White House) and never bending the knee to a wannabe king.

Thank you Stephen Colbert for your willingness to speak truth to power.



Staying far from timid.



And never bending the knee to a wannabe king. pic.twitter.com/L9EzYzU5IE — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 19, 2025

Notice that all of the Democrats defending Colbert have clips of themselves on as guests. It seemed Colbert was very selective in inviting political guests onto the program; Sen. Adam Schiff was on the night he announced the show's cancellation.

Colbert was even more biased than NPR, but at least he wasn't being subsidized by taxpayers.

The fact that you’re upset Colbert was fired means it was the right decision. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 19, 2025

The fact that only Democrats are melting down over this and are blaming President Trump proves it was the right decision.

Bro, he got cancelled — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) July 19, 2025

@RepJeffries thinks it's fine to spend $100 million and lose $40 million because he's used to spending someone else's money (our tax dollars). — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 19, 2025

The script today pays homage to the sad scripts from yesterday.



So long, farewell! — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) July 19, 2025

Colbert’s entire career is built on mocking the people who make this country work.



Only a Democrat like Hakeem would call that courage while the BORDER burns. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 19, 2025

Hakeem is leading a band that doesn't exist. — Don the border king (@johnny45436859) July 19, 2025

Jeffries, who's way far left, has even told Zohran Mamdani to cool it with all of the communist talk.

Translation:

Thank you Stephen Colbert for being a mouthpiece for liberal talking points.



Always being a liberal shill.



And never telling the truth to the American people. — Sledgehammer (@ShannonV1973) July 19, 2025

Colbert lost his job because he sucks at comedy, dipsht. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 19, 2025

Colbert was being dead serious when he told us he sat down and "cried with joy" upon learning that Joe Biden had won the election and realizing he'd never have to talk about Trump again. Oops.

And this is just the politicians — the liberal media is not handling it well at all either. Which is all proof that Colbert was a Democrat mouthpiece.

