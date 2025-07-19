Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a...
WATCH As Chip Roy WRECKS the Left's Narrative About NPR Being Critical for...
Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
Bernie Sanders' Attempt to Make the Colbert Cancellation About Trump Is ANOTHER Socialist...
OH CANADA, What Have You Done?! Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Muslim Values...
PRIORITIES: Rep. Garcia Has LOTS to Say About Illegal Sent to Venezuela but...
Mother Jones Sounds Alarm About a 'Dark New Chapter in Trump's Authoritarian Slide'
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Mollie Hemingway Drops Dem Senator STILL Pushing the Russia Collusion Lie and Defending...
Brian Stelter's Analysis of Stephen Colbert's 'Masterful' Run As 'Late Show' Host Left...
VIP
USA Today Columnist's Assessment of Trump's Second Term So Far Is a Ratio-Worthy...
AP Gets DRAGGED for Dishonest Headline About Car Driven Into Crowd Outside East...
This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a...
Victory: No More Tax Dollars for NPR - This Week on Capitol Hill...

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Thanks Stephen Colbert for Speaking Truth to Power

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Who would have imagined that a TV show being canceled would have caused such a political firestorm? The fact that so many Democratic politicians, many of whom have been guests on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," are freaking out over a show that will go off the air seven months from now just goes to show that, yes, the Democratic bias was very real and very much appreciated by the Democratic Party. This isn't some late-night comedian going off the air — it's a hero to the Left who spoke truth to power (when President Donald Trump was in office). We had a president telling reporters about his uncle being shot down in World War II and being eaten by cannibals, and the writers' room and production staff of 200 couldn't make a joke out of it.

Advertisement

Who's gone nuts so far? Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she's launched an investigation into Colbert being canceled. Democrats lined up to decry the cancellation of a show that was reportedly bleeding $40 million a year. Sen. Amy Cloburchar, Gov. Tim Walz, and Sen. Bernie Sanders all posted their condolences to "a brilliant host and an even better person." "the best in the business," and an "extraordinary talent."

Walz posted that Colbert "always told truth to power and pulled no punches," except when a Democrat was in the White House.

Joining the parade of clowns in House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries, who also thanked Colbert for his willingness to speak truth to power (except when a Democrat was in the White House) and never bending the knee to a wannabe king.

Notice that all of the Democrats defending Colbert have clips of themselves on as guests. It seemed Colbert was very selective in inviting political guests onto the program; Sen. Adam Schiff was on the night he announced the show's cancellation.

Colbert was even more biased than NPR, but at least he wasn't being subsidized by taxpayers.

Recommended

Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The fact that only Democrats are melting down over this and are blaming President Trump proves it was the right decision.

Jeffries, who's way far left, has even told Zohran Mamdani to cool it with all of the communist talk.

Advertisement

Colbert was being dead serious when he told us he sat down and "cried with joy" upon learning that Joe Biden had won the election and realizing he'd never have to talk about Trump again. Oops.

And this is just the politicians — the liberal media is not handling it well at all either. Which is all proof that Colbert was a Democrat mouthpiece.

***

Tags:

HAKEEM JEFFRIES LIBERAL MEDIA STEPHEN COLBERT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
WATCH As Chip Roy WRECKS the Left's Narrative About NPR Being Critical for Emergency Weather Alerts
Amy Curtis
Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
Brett T.
This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a Lot More Sense Now
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway Drops Dem Senator STILL Pushing the Russia Collusion Lie and Defending Obama
Doug P.
OH CANADA, What Have You Done?! Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Muslim Values Are Canadian Values (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold Amy Curtis
Advertisement