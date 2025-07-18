MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired

Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Li...
Doug P. | 3:40 PM on July 18, 2025
AngieArtist

Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Adam Schiff and Stacey Abrams are blaming Donald Trump for the fact that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is being canceled next year. 

The real reason is ratings and the fact that the network reportedly loses a lot of money on the show:

Hard to believe that an endless parade of Democrats combined with that "The Vax-Scene" stuff didn't pull in more viewers.

The evolution of Colbert's anti-Trump obsession that catered to the sheep that made up his regular audience vs. how things ended up for both the host and Trump is a thing to behold. Check out the brief but excellent video from @mazemoore: 

That's just fantastic.

There are at least a couple of late night hosts who have an anti-Trump obsession, and both of them trail Gutfeld in the ratings by quite a lot (and one of them has been canceled). 

That didn't work out too well for the "Late Show" franchise. 

Will lefty "entertainers" learn any lessons from all this? Eh, probably not. 

Watching some of these lefties being destroyed by their own TDS while Trump keeps on succeeding has been the most entertaining thing they've done in a long time. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. Ironically, Trump's still moving forward and the ones being stopped are on the Left (take Colbert for example). 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and drive Dems even crazier than they already are. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

