MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired

Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Adam Schiff and Stacey Abrams are blaming Donald Trump for the fact that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is being canceled next year.

The real reason is ratings and the fact that the network reportedly loses a lot of money on the show:

The timing and optics are terrible, but Stephen Colbert’s show costs more than $100M a year to produce and is losing more than $40M a year. CBS execs had been mulling for a long time whether to pull the plug. Details ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/gjSuazpef9 — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) July 18, 2025

Hard to believe that an endless parade of Democrats combined with that "The Vax-Scene" stuff didn't pull in more viewers.

The evolution of Colbert's anti-Trump obsession that catered to the sheep that made up his regular audience vs. how things ended up for both the host and Trump is a thing to behold. Check out the brief but excellent video from @mazemoore:

That's just fantastic.

This is perhaps your most satisfying video yet. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 18, 2025

There are at least a couple of late night hosts who have an anti-Trump obsession, and both of them trail Gutfeld in the ratings by quite a lot (and one of them has been canceled).

You don't have to be MAGA, or a Republican, or even a godless libertarian to realize maybe it's a mistake to base your whole career on hating one guy. https://t.co/kXUl4lx39V — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 18, 2025

That didn't work out too well for the "Late Show" franchise.

Will lefty "entertainers" learn any lessons from all this? Eh, probably not.

As you don’t have an ounce of self awareness, you might want to use this montage as a learning experience, @StephenAtHome. https://t.co/KWckDQVEL1 — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) July 18, 2025

Watching some of these lefties being destroyed by their own TDS while Trump keeps on succeeding has been the most entertaining thing they've done in a long time.

