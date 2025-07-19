Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
OH CANADA, What Have You Done?! Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Muslim Values...
PRIORITIES: Rep. Garcia Has LOTS to Say About Illegal Sent to Venezuela but...
Mother Jones Sounds Alarm About a 'Dark New Chapter in Trump's Authoritarian Slide'
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Mollie Hemingway Drops Dem Senator STILL Pushing the Russia Collusion Lie and Defending...
Brian Stelter's Analysis of Stephen Colbert's 'Masterful' Run As 'Late Show' Host Left...
VIP
USA Today Columnist's Assessment of Trump's Second Term So Far Is a Ratio-Worthy...
AP Gets DRAGGED for Dishonest Headline About Car Driven Into Crowd Outside East...
This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a...
Victory: No More Tax Dollars for NPR - This Week on Capitol Hill...
WATCH: New Video Puts Adam Schiff in the Hotseat Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations...
Chris Cillizza Lists All of Trump’s Big Beautiful Wins in July and the...
Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting...

Bernie Sanders' Attempt to Make the Colbert Cancellation About Trump Is ANOTHER Socialist Math Fail

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on July 19, 2025
meme

Following the announcement of the cancellation of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (on a night when Adam Schiff was a guest no less), the Democrats couldn't be making it more clear that what they're really angry about is losing a network mouthpiece who would help spread the Left's propaganda without question:

Advertisement

"Truth to power" = spread Democrat talking points on a nightly basis. 

Among the lefties troubled over losing an ally with a nightly network show is Sen. Bernie Sanders, who seems to think he knows why Colbert got canceled: 

Recommended

Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
Brett T.
Advertisement

Really, Bernie? The Colbert show was a bigger burden for CBS ownership than any of that: 

At least the multi-millionaire "comedian" who was mostly a Dem activist will appreciate the socialist with three houses rushing to his defense. 

Keep fighting the oligarchy, Sen. Sanders!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
Brett T.
OH CANADA, What Have You Done?! Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Muslim Values Are Canadian Values (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Mollie Hemingway Drops Dem Senator STILL Pushing the Russia Collusion Lie and Defending Obama
Doug P.
This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a Lot More Sense Now
Doug P.
PRIORITIES: Rep. Garcia Has LOTS to Say About Illegal Sent to Venezuela but NOT Freed Americans
Amy Curtis
Mother Jones Sounds Alarm About a 'Dark New Chapter in Trump's Authoritarian Slide'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert Brett T.
Advertisement