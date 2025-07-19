Bernie Sanders' Attempt to Make the Colbert Cancellation About Trump Is ANOTHER Socialist Math Fail

Following the announcement of the cancellation of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (on a night when Adam Schiff was a guest no less), the Democrats couldn't be making it more clear that what they're really angry about is losing a network mouthpiece who would help spread the Left's propaganda without question:

Stephen Colbert is a brilliant host and an even better person. I always loved being on The Late Show, and our most difficult and memorable interview was broadcast live from the Capitol the night of Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/xRmuCNiPJC — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 18, 2025

Stephen Colbert is the best in the business. He always told truth to power and pulled no punches. We need more of that, not less. pic.twitter.com/nFMnbwfhWR — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 19, 2025

"Truth to power" = spread Democrat talking points on a nightly basis.

Among the lefties troubled over losing an ally with a nightly network show is Sen. Bernie Sanders, who seems to think he knows why Colbert got canceled:

CBS’s billionaire owners pay Trump $16 million to settle a bogus lawsuit while trying to sell the network to Skydance.



Stephen Colbert, an extraordinary talent and the most popular late night host, slams the deal. Days later, he's fired.



Do I think this is a coincidence? NO. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 18, 2025

Really, Bernie? The Colbert show was a bigger burden for CBS ownership than any of that:

CBS loses $40 million a year on that show and you think a $16 million dollar settlement is their biggest concern?



Really?



Can you do math? https://t.co/vrnYggAlZi — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 19, 2025

At least the multi-millionaire "comedian" who was mostly a Dem activist will appreciate the socialist with three houses rushing to his defense.

Comrade is big mad that a billionaire fired a millionaire https://t.co/ZdHAp16EMJ — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) July 19, 2025

Keep fighting the oligarchy, Sen. Sanders!