DCCC Declares That Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Is the 'Leader America Deserves'

The only way Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the leader America "deserves" is if you believe, as Rep. Ilhan Omar does, that "we are turning into one of the worst countries on Earth," or agree with Elie Mystal that "the world needs to stand against America."

Advertisement

Jeffries managed to steal the spotlight — and put some of his Democratic colleagues to sleep — with his nearly nine-hour filibuster against the One Big Beautiful Bill, which passed the House as soon as he shut up and is on its way to President Trump's desk.

We're sorry to announce to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jasmine Crockett that they aren't the leaders America deserves — it's Jeffries.

Hakeem Jeffries is the leader America deserves. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ryG3GIbYsZ — DCCC (@dccc) July 3, 2025

We deserve a leader that failed to stop the bill? — K ☭ (@IbaraEleven) July 3, 2025

No, he isn't. — First Kenpachi (@iamjadebrieanne) July 3, 2025

Just stop. This won't work — Some Internet Guy (@onlineperson13) July 3, 2025

Wow really reaching the bottom of the barrel here DCCC — Will Pierce (@realwillpierce) July 3, 2025

Your side might but we deserve better — Bonnie (@BonBee81) July 3, 2025

Costco Obama — FAKE (@FakePearBear) July 3, 2025

They just passed that fucking bill and you guys are just sucking yourselves off like losers — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) July 3, 2025

@RepJeffries got his ass handed to him today.



All that Obama blathering for nothing. 😂 — AnnieJ (@annie_j04) July 3, 2025

Hard pass — K 🇵🇸☮️ (@DoctorK1114) July 3, 2025

He's the leader the Democrats deserve, no doubt about that. He'd better enjoy his 15 minutes of fame for breaking the House floor speaking record, because AOC and Crockett are nipping at his heels.

***