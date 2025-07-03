VIP
DCCC Declares That Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Is the 'Leader America Deserves'

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 03, 2025
Meme

The only way Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the leader America "deserves" is if you believe, as Rep. Ilhan Omar does, that "we are turning into one of the worst countries on Earth," or agree with Elie Mystal that "the world needs to stand against America."

Jeffries managed to steal the spotlight — and put some of his Democratic colleagues to sleep — with his nearly nine-hour filibuster against the One Big Beautiful Bill, which passed the House as soon as he shut up and is on its way to President Trump's desk.

We're sorry to announce to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jasmine Crockett that they aren't the leaders America deserves — it's Jeffries.

He's the leader the Democrats deserve, no doubt about that. He'd better enjoy his 15 minutes of fame for breaking the House floor speaking record, because AOC and Crockett are nipping at his heels.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY FILIBUSTER HAKEEM JEFFRIES

