Rep. Ilhan Omar Celebrates Independence Day … in Somalia

The Fourth of July is just three days away now, and we were as surprised as anyone to hear Rep. Ilhan Omar wishing this country a happy Independence Day. Just last month, as ICE was busy doing its job, Omar declared that "we are turning into one of the worst countries on earth." It's remarkable, then, how many tens of millions of people surged here once the door was left open by President Joe Biden.
But as we reported earlier, Omar seems to have had a change of heart. Now Omar is claiming she is "grateful every single day to live in America." Commenters wondered what changed. After the One Big Beautiful Bill passed the Senate, she's probably back to thinking America is one of the worst countries in the world.
In any case, happy Independence Day … in Somalia.
Happy Independence Day Somalia 💙#SomaliaAt65 pic.twitter.com/E2EKufCNQz— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 1, 2025
The only Independence Day that matters is this one. pic.twitter.com/QVGs4aYG0T— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 1, 2025
This is America.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2025
July 4th is Independence Day.
Why don’t you go back there if you love it so much and think America sucks???— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025
She's too busy bringing it here.
You're not American.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 1, 2025
Plenty of people born in Somalia are Americans.
But you are not one of them.
Slightly different sentiments here https://t.co/sFGpOH1t6s pic.twitter.com/xRCZYwkCQB— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 1, 2025
Meanwhile, in New Somalia formally known as Minnesota.., pic.twitter.com/T4RtPWumzQ— Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) July 1, 2025
Weird how Minnesota’s state flag was changed last year to something so similar to Somalia: pic.twitter.com/3zq31TI9Sr— Roma (@RomaB) July 1, 2025
According to KARE 11, Minnesota's flag became problematic when critics called the imagery of a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump offensive for depicting a Native American being driven off the land.
You voted for this guy. pic.twitter.com/J40nARhMx9— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 1, 2025
Why did you leave Somalia?— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 1, 2025
Go back.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 1, 2025
No one cares— Chad Trottier (@chadtrottier811) July 1, 2025
Sounds amazing, when are you going to return and make Somalia home again?— Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 1, 2025
You really should go back. You can fix everything there.— 3gunGorilla (@GomesBolt) July 1, 2025
Seriously, why do you even live here?— That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) July 1, 2025
As we said, she can't make up her mind if America is the worst nation on Earth or if she's grateful to live here. In the meantime, Minnesota has imported enough Somalians to make it feel like home for her.
***
