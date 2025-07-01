Rep. Ilhan Omar Celebrates Independence Day … in Somalia

The Fourth of July is just three days away now, and we were as surprised as anyone to hear Rep. Ilhan Omar wishing this country a happy Independence Day. Just last month, as ICE was busy doing its job, Omar declared that "we are turning into one of the worst countries on earth." It's remarkable, then, how many tens of millions of people surged here once the door was left open by President Joe Biden.

But as we reported earlier, Omar seems to have had a change of heart. Now Omar is claiming she is "grateful every single day to live in America." Commenters wondered what changed. After the One Big Beautiful Bill passed the Senate, she's probably back to thinking America is one of the worst countries in the world.

In any case, happy Independence Day … in Somalia.

The only Independence Day that matters is this one. pic.twitter.com/QVGs4aYG0T — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 1, 2025

This is America.



July 4th is Independence Day. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2025

Why don’t you go back there if you love it so much and think America sucks??? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025

Meanwhile, in New Somalia formally known as Minnesota.., pic.twitter.com/T4RtPWumzQ — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) July 1, 2025

Weird how Minnesota’s state flag was changed last year to something so similar to Somalia: pic.twitter.com/3zq31TI9Sr — Roma (@RomaB) July 1, 2025

According to KARE 11, Minnesota's flag became problematic when critics called the imagery of a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump offensive for depicting a Native American being driven off the land.

You voted for this guy. pic.twitter.com/J40nARhMx9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 1, 2025

As we said, she can't make up her mind if America is the worst nation on Earth or if she's grateful to live here. In the meantime, Minnesota has imported enough Somalians to make it feel like home for her.

***