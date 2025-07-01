Lia Thomas’ Medal Haul Gets Flushed as UPenn Finally Gives Female Athletes Their...
‘I Hate America! I Love America!' Dem Ilhan Omar Went from Despising the USA to Embracing It In One Month

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Talk about a 180-degree turnaround. One month ago, Democrat Ilhan Omar was badmouthing America, saying it was one of the worst countries in the world. Nothing’s keeping you here, Ilhan. Now, she’s all butterflies and rainbows about the country that’s been so good to her.

Check out the before and after. (WATCH)

Assimilation has given way to subjugation.

Posters are saying her about-face is the first time they’ve heard her say anything nice about the USA.

It probably is.

But why this sudden change of heart? Commenters think they know.

Big Tom is watching!

Posters say the sudden lip service to America is too little, too late.

It’s unlikely that the Democrat who would replace Ilhan Omar would be any different from her. Most Democrats are interchangeable at this point.

