‘I Hate America! I Love America!' Dem Ilhan Omar Went from Despising the USA to Embracing It In One Month

Talk about a 180-degree turnaround. One month ago, Democrat Ilhan Omar was badmouthing America, saying it was one of the worst countries in the world. Nothing’s keeping you here, Ilhan. Now, she’s all butterflies and rainbows about the country that’s been so good to her.

Advertisement

Check out the before and after. (WATCH)

Ilhan Omar, a month ago: America is one of the worst countries in the world.



Ilhan Omar, today: I am grateful every single day to live in America. pic.twitter.com/16Obvk4CkB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

She's so grateful that she wants to turn the free and open Republic that helped her into a Socialist/Communist country? — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) July 1, 2025

Assimilation has given way to subjugation.

Posters are saying her about-face is the first time they’ve heard her say anything nice about the USA.

This pirate can’t make up her mind — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 1, 2025

Since when has she ever had a positive word to say about America? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

This is probably the only time she ever has — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 1, 2025

It probably is.

But why this sudden change of heart? Commenters think they know.

Could it be that all of the calls for her denaturalization and deportation are finally being brought to her attention?



I still don't trust her and still think she needs to go. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) July 1, 2025

Laying it on thick after the news about them looking at fraudulently naturalized citizens 😂 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) July 1, 2025

Omar making sure @realTomHoman knows how much she loves our country. 😁 — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) July 1, 2025

Big Tom is watching!

Posters say the sudden lip service to America is too little, too late.

Too late, Ilhan.



We have it on video—we know you think America is a horrible country.



Hopefully her primary opponent is successful in 2026. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 1, 2025

I believe her 100% that she's grateful to "live in America." From here, she can exploit our nation's wealth for the good of the people and nation to whom her heart truly belongs. — Jonah Heuer (@VerilyJonah) July 1, 2025

I'll say a ton of prayers to God above. She needs to be out voted!!!🙏 — notme5476 (@notme5476) July 1, 2025

Electing a different Somali citizen to represent Minnesota isn't going to change anything. — dcnh (@dcnh42) July 1, 2025

It’s unlikely that the Democrat who would replace Ilhan Omar would be any different from her. Most Democrats are interchangeable at this point.