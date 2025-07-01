‘I Hate America! I Love America!' Dem Ilhan Omar Went from Despising the USA to Embracing It In One Month

Talk about a 180-degree turnaround. One month ago, Democrat Ilhan Omar was badmouthing America, saying it was one of the worst countries in the world. Nothing’s keeping you here, Ilhan. Now, she’s all butterflies and rainbows about the country that’s been so good to her.
Check out the before and after. (WATCH)
Ilhan Omar, a month ago: America is one of the worst countries in the world.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025
Ilhan Omar, today: I am grateful every single day to live in America. pic.twitter.com/16Obvk4CkB
She's so grateful that she wants to turn the free and open Republic that helped her into a Socialist/Communist country?— Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) July 1, 2025
Assimilation has given way to subjugation.
Posters are saying her about-face is the first time they’ve heard her say anything nice about the USA.
This pirate can’t make up her mind— CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 1, 2025
Since when has she ever had a positive word to say about America?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025
This is probably the only time she ever has— CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 1, 2025
It probably is.
But why this sudden change of heart? Commenters think they know.
Could it be that all of the calls for her denaturalization and deportation are finally being brought to her attention?— Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) July 1, 2025
I still don't trust her and still think she needs to go.
Laying it on thick after the news about them looking at fraudulently naturalized citizens 😂— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) July 1, 2025
Omar making sure @realTomHoman knows how much she loves our country. 😁— Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025
Big Tom is watching!
Posters say the sudden lip service to America is too little, too late.
Too late, Ilhan.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 1, 2025
We have it on video—we know you think America is a horrible country.
Hopefully her primary opponent is successful in 2026.
I believe her 100% that she's grateful to "live in America." From here, she can exploit our nation's wealth for the good of the people and nation to whom her heart truly belongs.— Jonah Heuer (@VerilyJonah) July 1, 2025
I'll say a ton of prayers to God above. She needs to be out voted!!!🙏— notme5476 (@notme5476) July 1, 2025
Electing a different Somali citizen to represent Minnesota isn't going to change anything.— dcnh (@dcnh42) July 1, 2025
It’s unlikely that the Democrat who would replace Ilhan Omar would be any different from her. Most Democrats are interchangeable at this point.
