Hot Take: Israel Got Its Butt Handed to It by Iran, So They're Back to Killing Civilians in Gaza

On July 12, Israel attacked Iran with a barrage of air strikes. Reportedly, the homes of top political and military officials in Iran were targeted, and a top IRGC general and chief of staff was eliminated. And as you know, over the weekend, the United States bombed Iran's nuclear enrichment sites with bunker busters, putting an end to their goal of obtaining a nuclear weapon.

President Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel on Monday.

JUST IN - "Campaign against Iran is not over," says Israel’s Chief of Staff, adding, "Focus will now return to Gaza." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 24, 2025

Gaza, where the AP is quoting "Palestinian witnesses" in its story on Israel firing on Palestinians lining up for humanitarian aid.

Mel here read that quote from Israel's chief of staff and came away with this hot take:

Translation: We got our asses handed to us by Iran so we’re going to go back to bombing unarmed civilians instead. https://t.co/SOW0PwQLwG — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) June 24, 2025

What?

In Psycholand, Iran was actually winning (while inflicting literally zero military casualties on Israel). pic.twitter.com/CBFaEoO5gT — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 24, 2025

You are actually paying attention to someone who calls themselves the village crazy lady? — Rick (@HeyJealously0) June 24, 2025

I’m pretty sure it was the other way around. 🤔 Pretty, sure. — Sheepdog Kicks (@SheepDogKicks) June 24, 2025

And with that one I’m done. — Rusty Shackleford (@RustyShack53052) June 24, 2025

Username checks out. You are a dumb fucking crazy lady. — Vulcan Shitposting Academy 🖖🏻🎗️🖕🏻 (@NeckPinch) June 24, 2025

At first, I thought you could not be this dumb. I stand corrected. https://t.co/a9EfzV3jqQ — Rich B (@fodder4skeptics) June 24, 2025

Hamas could return the hostages if they cared about Gaza — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 24, 2025

No one siding with Hamas ever seems to think of that option. Return the hostages and end the war. John Nolte was right:

