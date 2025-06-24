CNN’s Erin Burnett Recalls Friendliness of Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’
Hot Take: Israel Got Its Butt Handed to It by Iran, So They're Back to Killing Civilians in Gaza

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 24, 2025
Meme

On July 12, Israel attacked Iran with a barrage of air strikes. Reportedly, the homes of top political and military officials in Iran were targeted, and a top IRGC general and chief of staff was eliminated. And as you know, over the weekend, the United States bombed Iran's nuclear enrichment sites with bunker busters, putting an end to their goal of obtaining a nuclear weapon.

President Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel on Monday.

Gaza, where the AP is quoting "Palestinian witnesses" in its story on Israel firing on Palestinians lining up for humanitarian aid.

Mel here read that quote from Israel's chief of staff and came away with this hot take:

What?

No one siding with Hamas ever seems to think of that option. Return the hostages and end the war. John Nolte was right:

