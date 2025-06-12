Breaking: Israel Currently Hitting Iran

Ben Rhodes will be crying into his pillow tonight, wherever he is. His beloved Iran is getting the snot bombed out of it by Israel.

🚨BREAKING: Israel is conducting strikes in Iran. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2025

Operation Name: Am KE’Lavi: Removing the Iranian nuclear threat — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) June 13, 2025

🚨It is confirmed that Israel is currently striking Iran.



A special state of emergency has been declared in Israel due to an expected missile and drone retaliation from Iran, per the Israeli Defense Minister. — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) June 13, 2025

So the Dem's fun Do You Know Who I Am stunt news cycle lasted about 6 hours.



Israel put an end to that one pretty suddenly. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2025

They will say Trump greenlit the attack to step on their news cycle. LOL — ExistenceExists (@IamSvented) June 13, 2025

Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, or other sites, has begun — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2025

And here we go. It is going to be a long night. Grab your popcorn. — JTGArizona (@ArizonaJTG) June 13, 2025

Time to clear the way for a new parking lot. pic.twitter.com/JpYK84gHIS — OneOfTheGoodGuyz (@It_Will_Fit) June 13, 2025

May God be with the Israelis. pic.twitter.com/2jBsCAcEbZ — 🇺🇸Ultra MAGA🇮🇱✝️✡️ (@IvanH0220) June 13, 2025

And after John Kerry tried so hard to broker that nuclear deal behind President Trump's back.

Looks like air defense and radar sites — Pharaoh (@1NOnlyPharaoh) June 13, 2025

The only people who want a nuclear Iran are the ones who want to see all the Jews genocided. Simple as that — Johnny Cox 🎗 (@laRealMaquina) June 13, 2025

The homes of top political and military officials in Iran were targeted during tonight’s strikes by Israel against the Iranian capital of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/KZJaJTIN5G — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

At least one nuclear facility in Iran seems to have been hit. Explosions also reported in Tabriz pic.twitter.com/OZ9y9VK9KM — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) June 13, 2025

NEW: Trump is convening a Cabinet-level meeting as Israel launched what it called ‘pre-emptive strikes’ against Iran, a White House official and two sources familiar with plans told me & @kylieatwood



The meeting was planned before the strike, the sources said — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) June 13, 2025

The USA should stay out of this. America first. — Julianne Taylor (@JulianneofUSA) June 13, 2025

It sounds as though Israel is capable of handling this by itself. Stay tuned.

Update:

Hearing a top IRGC general and chief of staff has been eliminated in Israeli strikes against Iran — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2025

***