Breaking: Israel Currently Hitting Iran

Brett T. | 8:18 PM on June 12, 2025
Townhall Media

Ben Rhodes will be crying into his pillow tonight, wherever he is. His beloved Iran is getting the snot bombed out of it by Israel.

And after John Kerry tried so hard to broker that nuclear deal behind President Trump's back.

It sounds as though Israel is capable of handling this by itself. Stay tuned.

***

Update:

***

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL

