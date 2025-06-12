Breaking: Israel Currently Hitting Iran

Ben Rhodes will be crying into his pillow tonight, wherever he is. His beloved Iran is getting the snot bombed out of it by Israel.
🚨BREAKING: Israel is conducting strikes in Iran.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2025
Operation Name: Am KE’Lavi: Removing the Iranian nuclear threat— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) June 13, 2025
🚨It is confirmed that Israel is currently striking Iran.— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) June 13, 2025
A special state of emergency has been declared in Israel due to an expected missile and drone retaliation from Iran, per the Israeli Defense Minister.
So the Dem's fun Do You Know Who I Am stunt news cycle lasted about 6 hours.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2025
Israel put an end to that one pretty suddenly.
They will say Trump greenlit the attack to step on their news cycle. LOL— ExistenceExists (@IamSvented) June 13, 2025
Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, or other sites, has begun— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2025
And here we go. It is going to be a long night. Grab your popcorn.— JTGArizona (@ArizonaJTG) June 13, 2025
Time to clear the way for a new parking lot. pic.twitter.com/JpYK84gHIS— OneOfTheGoodGuyz (@It_Will_Fit) June 13, 2025
May God be with the Israelis. pic.twitter.com/2jBsCAcEbZ— 🇺🇸Ultra MAGA🇮🇱✝️✡️ (@IvanH0220) June 13, 2025
And after John Kerry tried so hard to broker that nuclear deal behind President Trump's back.
Looks like air defense and radar sites— Pharaoh (@1NOnlyPharaoh) June 13, 2025
The only people who want a nuclear Iran are the ones who want to see all the Jews genocided. Simple as that— Johnny Cox 🎗 (@laRealMaquina) June 13, 2025
The homes of top political and military officials in Iran were targeted during tonight’s strikes by Israel against the Iranian capital of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/KZJaJTIN5G— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025
At least one nuclear facility in Iran seems to have been hit. Explosions also reported in Tabriz pic.twitter.com/OZ9y9VK9KM— Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) June 13, 2025
NEW: Trump is convening a Cabinet-level meeting as Israel launched what it called ‘pre-emptive strikes’ against Iran, a White House official and two sources familiar with plans told me & @kylieatwood— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) June 13, 2025
The meeting was planned before the strike, the sources said
The USA should stay out of this. America first.— Julianne Taylor (@JulianneofUSA) June 13, 2025
It sounds as though Israel is capable of handling this by itself. Stay tuned.
***
Update:
Hearing a top IRGC general and chief of staff has been eliminated in Israeli strikes against Iran— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2025
***
