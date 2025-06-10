Hot Take: These ‘Protests’ Were Actually ’A Cry of Hope’ and Joy

Remember when that trans woman flashed his fake boobs on the White House lawn as part of President Biden's Pride Month celebration. He apologized, saying he was caught up in a "moment of overwhelming trans joy." As our own Warren Squire recently reported, Nancy Pelosi is trying to tell us that when the rioters in Los Angeles set cars on fire, "It may be the exuberance of the moment." And according to an MSNBC correspondent on the ground in Los Angeles, "it’s actually relatively mellow … almost like a celebratory atmosphere."

Continuing with the theme that the riots are just one big celebration, CNN's Brian Stelter points us to a piece in The American Prospect that says the riots are "actually a cry of hope."

"These protests, which have been abbreviated in the media as 'unrest,' were actually a cry of hope, and a reminder of the human need for community, the need to turn to each other to find something to believe in" https://t.co/HrEaqwnQLx — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 10, 2025

Plus, it's fun to stand around and watch cars burn.

David Dayen writes:

The crowd in Grand Park, and at a handful of downtown hotspots on Monday, mixed intense anger at [SEIU chapter president] Huerta’s detention, the immigration raids he was protesting when he was injured and arrested, and the presence of National Guard troops at the Roybal Federal Building, with determination, pride and even joy. You could see mini-reunions break out in the crowd, people reconnecting to join in common purpose. (I had a couple of these moments myself.) Los Angeles has thus far emerged from four days of protest with a clear set of goals: driving ICE, the National Guard, and apparently now the Marines from the city and county. And there’s a sense of this as a beginning, a cross between an organizing kickoff and a backyard barbeque, complete with the ubiquitous bacon-wrapped hot dog carts, manned by migrants as well.

"Determination, pride, and joy" … it's like a backyard barbecue, except they're burning self-driving EVs and not charcoal.

CHUNKS OF CONCRETE ARE LOVE. — D.W.Robinson - GROK SCORE: 65 =P (@_DWRobinson) June 10, 2025

You don’t have to do this. An Adidas store and an Apple store have been looted during the Newsom riots.



How is that a “cry of hope”? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 10, 2025

Ah, yes. The cry of hope and reminder of the human need for community around the burning Waymos. pic.twitter.com/8nK9VPCvoj — Kit Shicker (@Kit_Shicker) June 10, 2025

This is literally a psyop campaign and I can't tell if Brian is a victim or an accomplice. — Treadnaught77  (@clownworld77) June 10, 2025

He's an accomplice, urging us to look at all of the cars in Los Angeles that aren't on fire. Stelter took the same tack after the George Floyd riots in New York City, saying that the plywood barriers were coming down, and they even replaced the trash can on his corner, which had kept getting set on fire. Always look on the bright side of life.

Maybe the real protest was the friends we made along the way… — Matt Gilbert #RIPDoriMonson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mattgilblezy) June 10, 2025

“Hope” and “community” were certainly on display as they trashed that sushi restaurant and looted the Apple Store. — Ex-Journalist (@exlibjourno) June 10, 2025

I'll be they could get a true sense of family and community in their own countries. — Classified (OG) ™️ - (@classiflied77) June 10, 2025

“Burn it down” is a real community builder — Jason Hall (@JayceHall) June 10, 2025

This is the dumbest, most lying take, ever, on this situation. — JohnnyBeeDawg (@JohnnyBeeDawg) June 10, 2025

Remarkably, Stelter didn't write it … he just passed it along to his followers because he thought it was thought-provoking.

The people flying Mexican flags are not interested in community with us. Send them back to the community they are flying the flags of https://t.co/7EkgoGjySS — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 10, 2025

