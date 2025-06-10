Hot Take: These ‘Protests’ Were Actually ’A Cry of Hope’ and Joy

Adam Kinzinger: Newsom Should Activate the State Guard to Keep Trump From Doing...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 10, 2025
CNN

Remember when that trans woman flashed his fake boobs on the White House lawn as part of President Biden's Pride Month celebration. He apologized, saying he was caught up in a "moment of overwhelming trans joy." As our own Warren Squire recently reported, Nancy Pelosi is trying to tell us that when the rioters in Los Angeles set cars on fire, "It may be the exuberance of the moment." And according to an MSNBC correspondent on the ground in Los Angeles, "it’s actually relatively mellow … almost like a celebratory atmosphere."

Continuing with the theme that the riots are just one big celebration, CNN's Brian Stelter points us to a piece in The American Prospect that says the riots are "actually a cry of hope."

Plus, it's fun to stand around and watch cars burn.

David Dayen writes:

The crowd in Grand Park, and at a handful of downtown hotspots on Monday, mixed intense anger at [SEIU chapter president] Huerta’s detention, the immigration raids he was protesting when he was injured and arrested, and the presence of National Guard troops at the Roybal Federal Building, with determination, pride and even joy. You could see mini-reunions break out in the crowd, people reconnecting to join in common purpose. (I had a couple of these moments myself.) Los Angeles has thus far emerged from four days of protest with a clear set of goals: driving ICE, the National Guard, and apparently now the Marines from the city and county. And there’s a sense of this as a beginning, a cross between an organizing kickoff and a backyard barbeque, complete with the ubiquitous bacon-wrapped hot dog carts, manned by migrants as well.

BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules on Newsom's Motion to SHUT DOWN Trump’s Efforts To Stop the Riots
Aaron Walker
"Determination, pride, and joy" … it's like a backyard barbecue, except they're burning self-driving EVs and not charcoal.

He's an accomplice, urging us to look at all of the cars in Los Angeles that aren't on fire. Stelter took the same tack after the George Floyd riots in New York City, saying that the plywood barriers were coming down, and they even replaced the trash can on his corner, which had kept getting set on fire. Always look on the bright side of life.

Remarkably, Stelter didn't write it … he just passed it along to his followers because he thought it was thought-provoking. 

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER RIOTS

