Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Elon Musk Is 'Skulking Away in Complete Disgrace'

Brett T. | 5:15 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

As our own Doug Powers reported in a VIP post earlier Thursday, Chuck Todd announced that, among other roadblocks and failures, Elon Musk was "slinking away" from the Trump administration. That's one (dishonest) way to tell it. Musk was a Special Government Employee, and his tenure was always limited to 130 days. Musk is hardly "slinking away."

Of all people, Rep. Monica McIver says that Musk is "skulking away in complete disgrace." You remember McIver — she's the congresswoman who was charged with assaulting DHS agents at an ICE detention facility in Newark. She claims that she was there in an official capacity performing "oversight," but the security and body cam video sure looked like she was pounding on ICE agents.

In a fantastic troll Wednesday, border czar Tom Homan said he was still waiting on those "consequences" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said awaited if McIver was charged. "Remember a couple weeks ago AOC said 'if you put a finger on Congress people from the Newark facility, there would be consequences?' Well, guess what? We did it. I'm waiting on the consequences!" Homan said to Laura Ingraham.

We're not sure why McIver isn't behind bars, but she's one to talk about skulking away in disgrace, which Musk is not doing. She should be being dragged away in cuffs.

It's interesting to note the caliber of people who claim that Musk is "slinking away" and "skulking away" from his 130-day term. The man did his job brilliantly, for free, and leaves with his head held high. You want to see complete disgrace? Let's roll the tape again:

***

