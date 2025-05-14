Here's More Video of Jake Tapper Insisting Joe Biden Was Sharp Mentally

As you certainly know by now, CNN's Jake Tapper is busy hawking his new book, "Original Sin," which details the cover-up of President Joe Biden's mental and physical decline while in office. Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson of Axios drop bombs like saying that Biden might have had to have served his second term in a wheelchair.

As we've reported, Tapper is trying to have it both ways: that the media was looking into Biden's mental acuity at the same time he's saying the media was duped by a White House that was lying not just to the press, but to the public, White House staffers, and even members of Biden's cabinet. Tapper's a fraud, as seen in this 2020 interview where he explodes at Lara Trump after she suggests Biden is in cognitive decline, saying she's in no position to diagnose his condition.

MAZE is back with even more video evidence that Tapper was covering for Biden. In 2003, he had as a guest The Atlantic's Franklin Foer, who'd just written a book about Biden. They talk about Biden's age, but Tapper insists that the concerns were about Biden's physical condition, not his mind.

September, 2023. Jake Tapper has on a writer from The Atlantic named Franklin Foer. Foer had just written a "behind the scenes" book about Joe Biden's presidency and his ability to do the job.



The Atlantic writer claimed that Biden was still up for the job. Shocker, right?… pic.twitter.com/MMylFotDSk — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 14, 2025

His post continues:

Frank Foer: Biden would pass a mental acuity test. Jake Tapper: "He's sharp physically, I mean mentally. I think the question is physically, right?" Frank Foer:....and it's all subjective... Jake Tapper: "And the guy who is his chief opponent is only three or four years younger than him anyway." This clip is their entire conversation about Biden's fitness. The Tapper quote about Biden being mentally sharp, just not physically, was used in a Grabien supercut. Today, Alex Thompson, Tapper's cowriter on his new book, claimed that it was deceptively edited to be taken out of context. It absolutely was not deceptively edited in any way at all. The entire clip shows that Tapper was arguing that Biden was mentally fit for office and to run for re-election, not that he was questioning Biden's faculties as they now claim. In 2023 Tapper was hawking this guy's book about Biden being up for the job. Now he's promoting his own book about the media's coverup of Biden not being up for the job. It's quite amazing.

Here's Thompson on Tuesday insisting that Tom Elliott's supercut was "full of deceptively edited clips."

Putting the Lara Trump interview aside, Tom Elliott’s video is full of deceptively edited clips. The truth is both Jake and I were covering this. https://t.co/FFQwr9CBbH pic.twitter.com/DOJJh2vEZI — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 13, 2025

"The truth is both Jake and I were covering this up."

Putting the one thing that matters aside... https://t.co/hzm8HqSH5T — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2025

How are they deceptively edited?



In your supercut I only see two Tapper references to Biden’s “faculties” — zero to the White House actively covering up his dementia. And we both know the vast majority of Tapper’s energy went into attacking Trump, not demanding transparency… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 13, 2025

Tapper is such an utter fraud. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) May 14, 2025

Jake Tapper is an absolute embarrassment. He has no shame. He'll say anything and lie to try to move himself forward. — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) May 14, 2025

Tapper is a hypocrite. Goes with the flow just so he can make money. — CJ Barrieault (@CjBarrieault) May 14, 2025

Nice work if you can get it - instead of doing your job you sit around and wait to write a book about how it should have been done. It’s the media version of insider trading — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) May 14, 2025

Shameless shills.



Hope they cashed the checks. — Robwithakick (@Robwithakick) May 14, 2025

Tapper is more than willing to whore himself out for his 30 pieces of silver. — Itsgotta Go (@ItsgottaGo911) May 14, 2025

Tapper insists that he was doing his job during the Biden administration, which is true. His job was to do whatever it took to drag Biden over the finish line.

