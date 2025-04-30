Judge Rules Border Patrol Can’t Arrest Suspected Illegals Without a Warrant

What was the point of electing President Donald Trump when activist judges overrule both the executive and legislative branches of government? Judges have blocked just about everything on Trump's agenda, from deporting Venezuelan gang members to requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote to defunding sanctuary cities.

Advertisement

We average about one post a day here at Twitchy about a judge trying to undermine the president's agenda. A U.S. district judge has ordered that the Border Patrol can't arrest suspected illegal aliens without a warrant. It's all part of the plan — require a jury trial for each of the 10 million or so illegal aliens here to gum up deportations for decades.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Thurston has ordered that Border Patrol cannot arrest suspected illegal aliens without a warrant.



According to her ruling, Border Patrol must have reasonable suspicion to detain individuals and cannot pressure them into "voluntary departure" without… pic.twitter.com/mfblfE0Vsc — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 30, 2025

… informing them of their rights and obtaining their consent to leave.

Obtaining their consent to leave? If you're here illegally, you're committing a crime and should be deported.

Ignore her and keep arresting. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 30, 2025

This is on Republicans in Congress. Why haven't they stripped the DC courts of jurisdiction. They all need to go. Pathetic. — Kate (@kate_p45) April 30, 2025

The Republicans in Congress have been AWOL on this issue.

Ignore her illegal order and ignore her.



8 U.S.C. § 1357 expressly authorizes Border Patrol to make warrantless arrests for immigration violations, particularly if the person is entering the U.S. illegally.



Additionally, every LEO is able to arrest any person for probable… — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) April 30, 2025

" … probable cause."

Unfortunately there's no real way to discipline these activist judges, not with the current makeup of congress at least.



She knows this ruling directly contravenes the law and itat it cannot stand. — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) April 30, 2025

That is gonna be a hard pass. — Jim Bones (@JimBone29858904) April 30, 2025

Everyone of these no name judges that attempt to interfere with matters outside of their jurisdiction needs to be arrested and charged with interference with gov operations. — Bud C. (@ArgileNoland) April 30, 2025

The best way to deal with her is call her constantly for warrants. Just non-stop ringing if her phone. — Rooster Talks (@jonnymarine09) April 30, 2025

She doesn't work for the executive branch and has zero authority to issue such an order .... she needs to be arrested with interfering with the executive branch. — WyomingT (@JmtiJames) April 30, 2025

Advertisement

Border Patrol has authority to arrest suspected illegal aliens without a warrant, as long as they have probable cause

Judge Thurston ordered Border Patrol *not* to do that, even though it’s specifically authorized to do so under 8 U.S.C. § 1357 — Allison Mahone (@Mahone3Allison) April 30, 2025

Another "judge" (political activist) that needs to be removed. We are very close to a government controlled by unelected officials, much like Europe. — Buck Russell (@BuckRussell9) April 30, 2025

All of these judges should be ignored, since they ignore the separation of powers.

***