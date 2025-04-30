Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism...
Judge Rules Border Patrol Can’t Arrest Suspected Illegals Without a Warrant

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 30, 2025

What was the point of electing President Donald Trump when activist judges overrule both the executive and legislative branches of government? Judges have blocked just about everything on Trump's agenda, from deporting Venezuelan gang members to requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote to defunding sanctuary cities.

We average about one post a day here at Twitchy about a judge trying to undermine the president's agenda. A U.S. district judge has ordered that the Border Patrol can't arrest suspected illegal aliens without a warrant. It's all part of the plan — require a jury trial for each of the 10 million or so illegal aliens here to gum up deportations for decades.

… informing them of their rights and obtaining their consent to leave.

Obtaining their consent to leave? If you're here illegally, you're committing a crime and should be deported.

The Republicans in Congress have been AWOL on this issue.

" … probable cause."

All of these judges should be ignored, since they ignore the separation of powers. 

