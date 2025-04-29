MAGA Grandma Shuts Down MSNBC Reporter by Reminding Him of Inflation Under Biden

President Donald Trump held a rally in Michigan Tuesday night to mark his first 100 days in office. Reporters swarmed the Trump supporters waiting outside before the rally, and one MSNBC reporter seemed really desperate to scare voters about paying higher prices under Trump, thanks to the tariffs. As we reported earlier, Amazon had floated the idea of adding a tariff surcharge label to its items.

One MAGA grandmother was good enough to remind the young reporter that we've just been through the Biden administration, which saw record inflation that it claimed was going to be transitory.

🚨 MAGA grandma bodies fear mongering MSNBC reporter:



“Are you prepared to pay higher prices for goods?”



“I’ve BEEN paying higher prices, sweetie. Since the point Biden got in office, my groceries have doubled. My gas has doubled.” pic.twitter.com/IwwkDWVPlR — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 29, 2025

It wasn't so long ago that presidential candidate Kamala Harris was proposing Soviet-style price controls on groceries because prices had increased so much, while her running mate said that stories about high grocery prices were "false information" and blamed price gouging by supermarkets.

How much would prices have gone up by now under a Harris/Walz administration?

KABOOM! — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) April 29, 2025

yes pic.twitter.com/xx5Qz48yub — DEPLORABLE ULTRA MAGA Susan (@susanbnj) April 29, 2025

They never consider the fact that perhaps they are the ones who are clueless and MAGA are the ones who know what they're talking about — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 29, 2025

She gets it. The moronic reporter does not. — Acta Non Verba (@1Acta_non_verba) April 29, 2025

I pray for the day that MSNBC makes the mistake of putting a microphone in my face. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) April 29, 2025

When prices were actually higher under Biden @MSNBC did not care and lied about inflation.

Now they want to scare folks with hypotheticals.

Let's wait and see. — #USA (@69Rsi) April 29, 2025

We'd pay any price to make sure that Harris didn't become president.

