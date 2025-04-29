MAGA Grandma Shuts Down MSNBC Reporter by Reminding Him of Inflation Under Biden

LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 29, 2025
MEME Artist Angie

President Donald Trump held a rally in Michigan Tuesday night to mark his first 100 days in office. Reporters swarmed the Trump supporters waiting outside before the rally, and one MSNBC reporter seemed really desperate to scare voters about paying higher prices under Trump, thanks to the tariffs. As we reported earlier, Amazon had floated the idea of adding a tariff surcharge label to its items.

One MAGA grandmother was good enough to remind the young reporter that we've just been through the Biden administration, which saw record inflation that it claimed was going to be transitory

It wasn't so long ago that presidential candidate Kamala Harris was proposing Soviet-style price controls on groceries because prices had increased so much, while her running mate said that stories about high grocery prices were "false information" and blamed price gouging by supermarkets.

How much would prices have gone up by now under a Harris/Walz administration?

We'd pay any price to make sure that Harris didn't become president.

***

