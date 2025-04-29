David Hogg Says a Dozen Democrats Could Be Primaried
Trump Slams Amazon’s Tariff Surcharge Label as ‘Hostile, Political Act’ Causing Amazon to Walk it Back

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

This seems to be pretty political, honestly. Early today, Karoline Leavitt slammed Amazon for a plan to list how much tariffs raised prices of particular products. Amazon then claimed it never planned to do this. Then, they had to walk that back and admit maybe they had planned it for a section of their sales platform, but it was just in talks and never approved. Keep your eye on this story!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Amazon for being a “China-aligned company” after a report indicated that the e-retailer planned to place a tariff surcharge label on products — a move she called a “hostile, political act.”

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” Leavitt said at a Tuesday press conference at the White House, according to Fox News. “Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?”

Leavitt said she “just got off the phone” with President Trump about Amazon’s announcement, though she added that she “will not speak to the president’s relationships with [company founder] Jeff Bezos.

Karoline Leavitt holds a news article on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos that reads “Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm” during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

The label, which informs customers of additional charges due to new US tariffs on Chinese imports, has sparked controversy amid escalating trade tensions with Beijing.

Why is Amazon so interested in propping up China? Consumers should start asking questions.

Not a bad idea.

What a great idea! Highlight the products 'Made in America'. 

That's the spirit! Use this as an onus to look for those 'Mad in America' products!

Yes! What a way to turn an overtly political act by Amazon around and benefit the 'Made in America' movement.

Chalk this up to the Trump Administration knowing how to use the bully pulpit effectively! We love to see it!

Amazon  said Tuesday it considered displaying import charges on items sold via its site for ultra-discount items, but that the plan “was never approved and not going to happen.”

The move would have affected items sold on Haul, Amazon’s answer to Chinese discount retailer Temu, which offers apparel, home goods and other items priced at $20 or less. Haul, which Amazon launched last year, is separate from its main storefront

Apparently, the Trump Administration knows how to handle Jeff Bezos and crew.

Tags: AMAZON JEFF BEZOS TARIFFS TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

