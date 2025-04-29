Trump Slams Amazon’s Tariff Surcharge Label as ‘Hostile, Political Act’ Causing Amazon to Walk it Back

This seems to be pretty political, honestly. Early today, Karoline Leavitt slammed Amazon for a plan to list how much tariffs raised prices of particular products. Amazon then claimed it never planned to do this. Then, they had to walk that back and admit maybe they had planned it for a section of their sales platform, but it was just in talks and never approved. Keep your eye on this story!

Advertisement

White House blasts Amazon over tariff surcharge label: ‘This is a hostile and political act’ https://t.co/0HUfLVH78r pic.twitter.com/FNXk0sgwVh — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Amazon for being a “China-aligned company” after a report indicated that the e-retailer planned to place a tariff surcharge label on products — a move she called a “hostile, political act.” “This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” Leavitt said at a Tuesday press conference at the White House, according to Fox News. “Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” Leavitt said she “just got off the phone” with President Trump about Amazon’s announcement, though she added that she “will not speak to the president’s relationships with [company founder] Jeff Bezos. Karoline Leavitt holds a news article on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos that reads “Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm” during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2025. AFP via Getty Images The label, which informs customers of additional charges due to new US tariffs on Chinese imports, has sparked controversy amid escalating trade tensions with Beijing.

WH @PressSec on Amazon's decision to display how much of an item's cost comes from tariffs: "This is a hostile and political act by Amazon." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) April 29, 2025

It's not a coincidence when you search Amazon now most of the results are junk weird brands you've never heard of.

Half of the top 3rd-party sellers are now Chinese companies courted by Amazon -- a deliberate strategy that screwed main street and helped move production overseas https://t.co/WnKvPOSU20 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 29, 2025

Why is Amazon so interested in propping up China? Consumers should start asking questions.

Just don’t buy anything made in China. If you can’t, go without. Put China out of business!! https://t.co/c5IK0Ro8v4 — RI Refugee (@Pyradisehill) April 29, 2025

Not a bad idea.

Better yet, Amazon could list non-tariff products first in searches. — TheScottishLutheran (@TartanLutheran) April 29, 2025

What a great idea! Highlight the products 'Made in America'.

It’s only going to help people see how truly American products aren’t subject to Tariffs.



Buy American! - Go, Trump! I definitely voted for this. — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) April 29, 2025

That's the spirit! Use this as an onus to look for those 'Mad in America' products!

Why didn't @amazon do this when Biden had inflation the highest it'd been in decades? — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) April 29, 2025

Nah, I see it as a way for me to identify products made by China that Amazon carries.



Amazon: We won't tell you what products are made by China.



Also Amazon: We will tell you how much of the cost is from a tariff.



Amazon brain trust consists of brain donors. https://t.co/hwgYdqANW8 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 29, 2025

Advertisement

Yes! What a way to turn an overtly political act by Amazon around and benefit the 'Made in America' movement.

🤨- "Amazon says displaying tariff cost 'not going to happen' after White House blowback" https://t.co/p3z0dNemEQ — Andrew Eastmond (@eastmond_andrew) April 29, 2025

Chalk this up to the Trump Administration knowing how to use the bully pulpit effectively! We love to see it!

Amazon said Tuesday it considered displaying import charges on items sold via its site for ultra-discount items, but that the plan “was never approved and not going to happen.” The move would have affected items sold on Haul, Amazon’s answer to Chinese discount retailer Temu, which offers apparel, home goods and other items priced at $20 or less. Haul, which Amazon launched last year, is separate from its main storefront

Apparently, the Trump Administration knows how to handle Jeff Bezos and crew.