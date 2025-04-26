Conor McGregor Expresses His Support for Irish Marchers Against Mass Immigration

Back in 2023, we reported that UFC champion Conor McGregor was being investigated for "online hate speech" after he posted to X after a lone man in his 40s stabbed a woman in her 30s, as well as three small children (all three 5 to 6 years old), in Dublin City Center. The hashtag #EnoughIsEnough started trending in Ireland — McGregor was certainly not the only one posting about the knife attack.

Since then, McGregor has been more and more vocal, and he sounds like he's running for president of Ireland. He posted just this month to the Irish elite: There’s nowhere for you to go. You will not destroy Ireland and be free to walk away. That is a fact."

Saturday is an important day in Ireland — it's the anniversary of the Easter Uprising, launched by Irish republicans against British rule in Ireland with the aim of establishing an independent Irish Republic.

Thousands of people took to the streets of march in protest of unfettered mass migration from Muslim countries.

Huge scenes out of Dublin today as patriots march against mass immigration.



Ireland is waking up 💪 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/P3bvzcz89E — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 26, 2025

DRONE FOOTAGE: Organizers estimate between 10,000 to 15,000 Irish marching against mass immigration. pic.twitter.com/j603x5Vmp5 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 26, 2025

For perspective, this is less than 1% of the magnitude of the mass immigration — Turtle Man AK (@AK_TurtleMan) Apr 25, 2025

The government of Ireland is desensitized to their people and will keep pushing its woke agenda and scoff at this. — Doc Reichenbach (@DocReichenbach) April 26, 2025

The Irish, much like most of the world, are exhausted with the deliberate mass migration. This protest aren’t some “far right hooligans” which is what the Irish television is says. These are everyday people that have had enough…and I don’t blame them one bit! 🇮🇪 — PapersPlease (@Yaokshhure) April 26, 2025

Every civilized country needs to take their country back. Before it’s gone forever. Each has welcomed and coddled their invaders. And ignored their citizens.

Hard to believe but here we are. — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) April 26, 2025

In a video message, McGregor wished everyone a peaceful and productive day:

In the heart of sacrifice, I stand and speak for those who fought, and for those still fighting.



Have a great, peaceful, and productive day everyone!



Let your voice be heard.



The correct way! 🇮🇪 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WW9R5I2Cwb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2025

Thank you for giving voice to the Irish who have been exploited by their “leaders.” — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) Apr 25, 2025

God bless you Conor. God bless Ireland. Make Ireland Great Again. — Molly (@MollyAmerican) April 26, 2025

When you become President I'm moving to Ireland.



God Speed and Best of luck to you and your country. — SandersToo. (@SandersLead) April 26, 2025

If McGregor is elected president, Rosie O'Donnell is going to have to find a new country to flee to.

Praying that you get Ireland back! — Harry Bōlz (@PA_Plinking) April 26, 2025

Brought me to tears. Thinking of Ireland from the UK. We stand with you too. — Not Really Audrey Hepburn (@abigailn72) April 26, 2025

Ireland will not be silenced — Kimberly (@kimbers671) April 26, 2025

It has made me sick to see the state that Ireland is in. Ireland needs you like it needs no other... fight on.. fight for the people of Ireland — CB (@QueenMaga11) April 26, 2025

Irish people fought so bravely for their independence, just to give it away without a fight.



"Failure of the Irish government"? No, it was a failure of Irish people to vote the wrong way. The Irish voted for their own demise.



Next elections will show if they've learnt sth. — Kompas Travel (@Kompas_Travel) April 26, 2025

The chance of McGregor winning election is slim, but it's encouraging to see an Irish version of Donald Trump. Europe is so lost.

