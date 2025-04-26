Conor McGregor Expresses His Support for Irish Marchers Against Mass Immigration

Cause They ARE! Adam Schiff Tells Bill Maher Even Voters In San Francisco...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 26, 2025
The White House

Back in 2023, we reported that UFC champion Conor McGregor was being investigated for "online hate speech" after he posted to X after a lone man in his 40s stabbed a woman in her 30s, as well as three small children (all three 5 to 6 years old), in Dublin City Center. The hashtag #EnoughIsEnough started trending in Ireland — McGregor was certainly not the only one posting about the knife attack.

Since then, McGregor has been more and more vocal, and he sounds like he's running for president of Ireland. He posted just this month to the Irish elite: There’s nowhere for you to go. You will not destroy Ireland and be free to walk away. That is a fact."

Saturday is an important day in Ireland — it's the anniversary of the Easter Uprising, launched by Irish republicans against British rule in Ireland with the aim of establishing an independent Irish Republic.

Thousands of people took to the streets of march in protest of unfettered mass migration from Muslim countries.

In a video message, McGregor wished everyone a peaceful and productive day:

If McGregor is elected president, Rosie O'Donnell is going to have to find a new country to flee to.

The chance of McGregor winning election is slim, but it's encouraging to see an Irish version of Donald Trump. Europe is so lost.

