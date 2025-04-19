VIP
Conor McGregor Warns Ireland's Politicians They Won't Get Away With Destroying His Home Country

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 19, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been an outspoken critic of the Irish government for their lax views on immigration, saying authorities have 'abandoned the voices' of the Irish people and ravaged the country. He was investigated for 'hate speech' after children were stabbed in Dublin.

But he won't back down in defending his nation and its people.

WATCH:

Boom.

They'll give him the Marie Le Pen treatment, for sure.

We're not the only ones thinking that way, either.

Several people are

Yes.

The people doing this think they're above the law and consequences. They are not.

And the Left seem determine to keep pushing.

The Left always washes its hands of the messes they make.

All that diversity has ruined parts of the U.K.

