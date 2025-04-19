Conor McGregor Warns Ireland's Politicians They Won't Get Away With Destroying His Home Country

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been an outspoken critic of the Irish government for their lax views on immigration, saying authorities have 'abandoned the voices' of the Irish people and ravaged the country. He was investigated for 'hate speech' after children were stabbed in Dublin.

But he won't back down in defending his nation and its people.

🚨BREAKING: Conor McGregor issues warning to the political elite:



"There’s nowhere for you to go. You will not destroy Ireland and be free to walk away. That is a fact."



McGregor is not playing about. pic.twitter.com/qn96Pr9fAd — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) April 18, 2025

McGregor is perfect to lead Ireland! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 18, 2025

They'll give him the Marie Le Pen treatment, for sure.

FUTURE HEADLINE: MacGregor arrested ahead of elections — DOGE fan (@doge_the_swamp) April 19, 2025

They’re going to jail him. — Dont worry about it (@TattedIrishGuy) April 18, 2025

this mindset must be copied everywhere. — #caztech (@cdtmgr7733) April 18, 2025

I like this kind of talk. Those responsible need to understand there will be consequences for what they have been trying to do. — Sailing guy (@SailingGuy123) April 19, 2025

There is only so far you can push people. https://t.co/BDB1VXHo9X — What's Next? (@langdaleca) April 19, 2025

Ireland has runways. The elites will escape as soon as things start to get dangerous. https://t.co/ikNLSCKUQf — Greg (@BristolPistolSr) April 18, 2025

If I met you on the street @Keir_Starmer this is what I'd tell you but it won't happen because I'm too scared to walk the streets in the country of my birth.



WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO THIS COUNTRY?

YOU MUST BE SO PROUD 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 https://t.co/YHmJfTWSQO — 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Starmer Is A Fraud🖕🏻 (@ProudFarWright) April 18, 2025

