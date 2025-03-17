CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien...
White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis...
Come and Take It! French EMP Wants the Statue of Liberty Back Because...
VIP
America’s Ironclad Right: Welcoming or Waving Off Would-Be Immigrants at Will
Green with Jealousy? Vanity Fair Race Obsessive Mad White House Dyed Fountain Green...
Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings
Stephen Miller Calls Andrew Weissman a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Degenerate’
Dan Bongino Officially Sworn in as Deputy Director of the FBI
Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Bar...
Come With Me and You'll Be in a World of Media Projection! Chris...
DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with...
CNN Poll Shows That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Leader of the Democrat Party
ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ......

Conor McGregor Says Ireland's Government Has Long Since Abandoned the Voices of the People

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 17, 2025
The White House

The last time we reported on Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, he was being investigated by the Irish police for "online hate speech" after speaking out on the stabbing of five people, three of them children. "The absolute picture of weak and feeble," is how he described the leadership of Ireland and its response to the stabbings.

Advertisement

Today, on St. Patrick's Day of all days, McGregor visited the White House, where he met with President Donald Trump. Before that, he was bombarded by questions from the press, mostly about Irish citizens in the United States illegally.

His post continues:

… is running RAMPANT. He says there may be no place for Irish-Americans to visit at the current rate.

"I'm here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. You know? And it'll be music to the people of Ireland's ears because never on the main stage has the issues the people of Ireland face been spoke."

"Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it's high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland."

"What is going on in Ireland is a TRAVESTY. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. You know, our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people."

"The illegal immigration racket is running ravaged on on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop."

"The 40,000,000 Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit."

Recommended

White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Brett T.
Advertisement

Criticizing migrants? That's a hate crime in Ireland. You're not allowed to talk about the massive unvetted migration from Muslim countries into Ireland.

The White House posted photos of the meeting:

The voice of the "extreme far-right" in Ireland.

Advertisement

McGregor risks jail time every time he speaks, Ireland is so far gone. We're glad he had the podium today.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRELAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien Gang Member Deportations
Doug P.
Stephen Miller Calls Andrew Weissman a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Degenerate’
Brett T.
Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis Husbands
Brett T.
Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Barrel
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence Brett T.
Advertisement