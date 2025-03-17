Conor McGregor Says Ireland's Government Has Long Since Abandoned the Voices of the People

The last time we reported on Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, he was being investigated by the Irish police for "online hate speech" after speaking out on the stabbing of five people, three of them children. "The absolute picture of weak and feeble," is how he described the leadership of Ireland and its response to the stabbings.

Advertisement

Today, on St. Patrick's Day of all days, McGregor visited the White House, where he met with President Donald Trump. Before that, he was bombarded by questions from the press, mostly about Irish citizens in the United States illegally.

🚨 WOW! Irishman Conor McGregor in the WH press briefing room laid out the dire situation in his home country, Ireland. He is very passionate and is set to meet with Trump.



McGregor says the Irish government is not focused on Irish people and illegal immigration is running… pic.twitter.com/0eoy9oke9Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2025

His post continues:

… is running RAMPANT. He says there may be no place for Irish-Americans to visit at the current rate. "I'm here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. You know? And it'll be music to the people of Ireland's ears because never on the main stage has the issues the people of Ireland face been spoke." "Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it's high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland." "What is going on in Ireland is a TRAVESTY. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. You know, our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people." "The illegal immigration racket is running ravaged on on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop." "The 40,000,000 Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit."

Criticizing migrants? That's a hate crime in Ireland. You're not allowed to talk about the massive unvetted migration from Muslim countries into Ireland.

Sounds like he’s here on some serious business. I wonder if he is going to run for office in Ireland? — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) March 17, 2025

Sounds like he's fundraising in the Irish American community for a leadership run, and rallying WH support.



About damn time, too. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) March 17, 2025

"The 40,000,000 Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit."



That is persuasive. — John (@RealJohnShoe) March 17, 2025

The White House posted photos of the meeting:

I love to see it! Thank you @TheNotoriousMMA for being the voice of the voiceless in Ireland! 🇮🇪🔊 — Tyler J. Pratt 🇺🇸 (@tylerjohnpratt) March 17, 2025

The voice of the "extreme far-right" in Ireland.

Advertisement

The truth will set Ireland free☘️ — Halobloom (@halobloom) March 17, 2025

That room is the formula to saving the world! — Jonah (@JonahVideos) March 17, 2025

I’m just so happy people are FINALLY fighting back 🙏🏻 — Heather ⚡️🦀🇬🇧 (@HHepplewhite) March 17, 2025

McGregor risks jail time every time he speaks, Ireland is so far gone. We're glad he had the podium today.

***