Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'

In the wake of last week's knife attack in Dublin City Centre, and the protests and riots that followed it, one of the most outspoken public figures has been MMA star and Dublin native Conor McGregor.

The former UFC champion has been highly critical of the police leadership, the media, and the government, while also condemning the burning of vehicles and looting that took place during the riots. Some of his tweets on the topic are below:

Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and… https://t.co/ac6j1GIjXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

I don’t care about president higgins statement. Or Varadkars statement. Or Mary Lou’s. Or Justice McEntee’s. Or Garda commissioner’s. Announce our plan of action!! What are we waiting for? Your statements of nothing are absolutely worthless to the solving of this issue. Take… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

🤯 What would Daniel O’ Connell say I wonder? What would our Irish leaders past say on the situation we face today? God bless Ireland 🇮🇪🙏 pic.twitter.com/w1YUkqT93t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

Isn’t that something. The absolute picture of weak and feeble. The most divisive of all is the weak man. One of the most horrific crimes this nation ever seen has occurred, we do not care anymore what you sad cases have got to say. In a war you are nothing. We are not backing… https://t.co/v7Zi1Rt50O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

Deplorable! We stand with Irish businesses! https://t.co/2wUKy5fQqb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

She was abducted by an evil terrorist organization. What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children. You are a disgrace. The day after a stabbing of children in Ireland,… https://t.co/YKyviZDLfW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2023

This sounds like a man who is passionate and patriotic about his country and a man who is utterly fed up with his government.

We can empathize.

But for McGregor, speaking out against his government has now earned him the label of 'right-wing extremist' by that very same government.

🇮🇪 According to the Sunday Times, @TheNotoriousMMA is being investigated by the Gardai for "online hate speech"



Disgraceful! Conor repeatedly condemned any illegal activity and is only expressing the view of the majority of Irish people on uncontrolled immigration.



This state… pic.twitter.com/Kj2RBsCbiy — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) November 26, 2023

UFC champion Conor McGregor is reportedly being investigated for “online hate speech” after he expressed anger over the stabbing of 5 people including 3 children and blasted Ireland for their mass migration policies.



Ireland is falling… pic.twitter.com/hi5zcvnjAq — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 26, 2023

By the way, it is now Sunday evening. The stabbing attack in Dublin took place on Thursday afternoon. The Irish government or police (gardai) have not announced the actual identity of the attacker nor the charges against him.

But they're happy to announce that they are investigating McGregor.

For speaking the truth. Speaking truth is hate speech.. pic.twitter.com/zXC1C9Kpcq — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) November 26, 2023

Anger over the murder of children is now “hate speech.” Dante better create some more rings. https://t.co/QX0bsTilkp — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) November 26, 2023

Complaining about the negative effects of globalism on your cities and countries is the only crime still prosecuted by the government. https://t.co/clzLtdyNdm — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 26, 2023

Being investigated harder than they are the one who stabbed him.



Unreal. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) November 26, 2023

We want to say that we are grateful for the First Amendment, and we are -- eternally and increasingly every day -- but you cannot help but notice the similarities between what the Irish government is doing to McGregor and what Democrats are trying to implement in America.

The criminalization of speech is a hallmark -- maybe the biggest hallmark -- of totalitarian regimes. Every single one in history.

In light of the ridiculous actions being taken against him, some people have suggested that there's only one thing left for McGregor to do.

I absolutely did not anticipate the Conor McGregor Julius Caesar arc but I am here for it #Irelandforvictory https://t.co/XGWCrBUIJL — Josh Baer (@TheRealJoshBaer) November 26, 2023

The Irish government doesn't realise what it's doing. They're pushing McGregor to cross the Rubicon, to assume the mantle of Ireland's Caesar... https://t.co/A3JW9JvsZt pic.twitter.com/MuSMj7P3q7 — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) November 26, 2023

The Irish government is going to force @TheNotoriousMMA to run for Prime Minister (Taoiseach). Really dumb move. Investigating him for "hate speech" when he expressed the anger that all good people have about criminal migrants, only confirms how evil these globalists are. https://t.co/RYwQ8mr0AR — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 26, 2023

Well, we don't really think McGregor has an interest in running for office, but you never can tell. There was a time when Donald Trump never wanted to be President of the United States either.

Regardless of his political future, one thing is clear. McGregor will not be silenced, no matter how much his government tries to call his concern for his country 'hate speech.'

If what he said is 'hate speech,' then we need a lot more of it. And not just in Ireland.

***