Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on November 26, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

In the wake of last week's knife attack in Dublin City Centre, and the protests and riots that followed it, one of the most outspoken public figures has been MMA star and Dublin native Conor McGregor. 

The former UFC champion has been highly critical of the police leadership, the media, and the government, while also condemning the burning of vehicles and looting that took place during the riots. Some of his tweets on the topic are below: 

This sounds like a man who is passionate and patriotic about his country and a man who is utterly fed up with his government. 

We can empathize.

But for McGregor, speaking out against his government has now earned him the label of 'right-wing extremist' by that very same government. 

By the way, it is now Sunday evening. The stabbing attack in Dublin took place on Thursday afternoon. The Irish government or police (gardai) have not announced the actual identity of the attacker nor the charges against him. 

But they're happy to announce that they are investigating McGregor. 

We want to say that we are grateful for the First Amendment, and we are -- eternally and increasingly every day -- but you cannot help but notice the similarities between what the Irish government is doing to McGregor and what Democrats are trying to implement in America. 

The criminalization of speech is a hallmark -- maybe the biggest hallmark -- of totalitarian regimes. Every single one in history. 

In light of the ridiculous actions being taken against him, some people have suggested that there's only one thing left for McGregor to do. 

Well, we don't really think McGregor has an interest in running for office, but you never can tell. There was a time when Donald Trump never wanted to be President of the United States either.

Regardless of his political future, one thing is clear. McGregor will not be silenced, no matter how much his government tries to call his concern for his country 'hate speech.'

If what he said is 'hate speech,' then we need a lot more of it. And not just in Ireland. 

***

