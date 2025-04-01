Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID...
Rep. Pramilla Jayapal Launches ’Resistance Labs’ to Be 'Street Ready' to Fight Trump
Decision Desk HQ Projects Susan Crawford to Win Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Tilting at Windmills: Crockett and Company Are Trying to Save Women From the...
Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It
VIP
While We're Abolishing DEI, Let's Do Away With Helicopter Parenting Other People's Kids,...
Judge Blocks Administration From Revoking Temporary Protected Status of 350,000 Venezuelan...
BREAKING: Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida's 6th Congressional District
Keir Starmer Concerned About Young Boys Being Pulled Into a Whirlpool of Hatred...
WHOOPS: NW Community Bail Fund Helped Free Hate Crime Suspect Who Then Attacked...
Gavin Newsom Woke Up to the Trump Administration Cruelly Freezing CA's Title X...
Politico's Framing of Bondi Seeking Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione Is EXACTLY What...
WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy

TIME: Marie Le Pen’s Conviction Was a Good Day for French Democracy

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 01, 2025
Journalism meme

Europe is lost. Their so-called leaders are taking steps to make sure that no "far-right" candidates can be elected. As our own Aaron Walker reported on Monday, France's Marie Le Pen, a front-runner to succeed Emmanuel Macron, has been put under house arrest and prohibited from running for office for five years. What was her conviction? A trumped-up charge of embezzlement.

Advertisement

The Associated Press reported the story under the headline, "Marine Le Pen brought the far right to France’s front door." First, "far-right" has lost all meaning. As I always say, go to CNN's website and do a search for "far-left."

For years, Marine Le Pen stood at the gates of power — poised, relentless and rising. She stripped the French far right of its old symbols, sanded down its roughest edges and built in its place a sleek, disciplined machine with the single goal of winning the country’s presidency.

In 2022, she came closer than anyone thought possible, winning more than 40% of the vote in the runoff against Emmanuel Macron. The Élysée Palace seemed within reach.

Now her political future may lay in ruins. On Monday, a French court convicted Le Pen of embezzling European Union funds and barred her from holding office for five years. The sentence may have done more than just potentially remove her from the next presidential race. It may have ended the most sustained far-right bid for power in Western Europe since World War II — surpassed only, in outcome, by Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

"The most sustained far-right bid for power in Western Europe since World War II." Calm down, ma'am.

TIME Magazine has said that Le Pen's conviction "was a good day for French democracy." Yes, prohibiting a candidate from running for office for five years is good for democracy.

Recommended

Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Brett T.
Advertisement

Cole Stangler writes:

… those complaining about the verdict should ask themselves the following: Is it a sign of democratic vitality to allow political corruption to go unpunished? Or should elected officials be held accountable when they are convicted for breaking the law?

While Le Pen’s supporters from MAGA-world may think of her as the French Donald Trump, this view fundamentally misreads the source of the RN’s popularity. The party’s strength has less to do with a cult of personality around its leader than the mainstream appeal of its platform. It’s the product of ideological victories that are years in the making—and they won’t vanish without her.

… Ultimately, the RN will still need to be defeated politically one way or the other—with or without Le Pen. And this won’t be an easy task for its opponents. But the RN’s criticism of the verdict—and call for nationwide protests—is a reminder of what’s at stake in France. Like the Kremlin, Trump, and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán who’ve all rallied to the RN’s defense, the party shares a deep mistrust for the rule of law—and a healthy democratic society should be capable of rejecting it at the polls.

No bias there.

If Europe expects to survive, conservatives had better win elections.

Advertisement

They tried it with Donald Trump.

Narrator: It was not a good day for democracy.

***

Tags: DEMOCRACY ELECTION FAR RIGHT FRANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In the 2020 Election
Amy Curtis
WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID Win
Warren Squire
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC Brett T.
Advertisement