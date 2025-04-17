Teen Who Murdered Parents, Wanted to Assassinate Trump, Researched Moving to Ukraine

A Twitchy reported earlier, a Wisconsin teenager killed his parents to "obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government. This was before CNN's badly aging special investigative report that found "violence in America is mostly from right-wing extremism. There is simply no equivalent on the Left."

Advertisement

We're learning more about 17-year-old Nikita Casap, and it's eye-opening. Reportedly, FBI records show he was discussing with Ukrainians how to assassinate Trump and then pin the blame on Russia.

Nikita Casap, the teen who murdered his parents in Wisconsin in February and plotted to assassinate Trump, wasn’t acting alone.



FBI records show he was in contact with Ukrainians, discussing how to carry out the attack and frame it as a Russian operation. He also asked how soon… pic.twitter.com/K0CMVMMe75 — Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) April 16, 2025

… he could flee to Ukraine afterward — and whether he'd be able to have a normal life there. This should have been headline news. No mainstream media outlet has touched these public records.

So his plan was to kill the president, frame Russia, and then move to Ukraine and "have a normal life." That doesn't sound like he was planning on volunteering to go to the front lines and fight.

Link to the FBI affidavit cited above. More fascinating revelations in there.https://t.co/V4p2rPiPbI — Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) April 16, 2025

According to Grok, "The FBI affidavit highlights Casap’s manifesto, which praised Adolf Hitler and outlined his intent to create chaos by targeting Trump."

Was it a conspiracy? This is particularly interesting, considering that Trump's second would-be assassin was found to have attempted to buy military weapons from Ukraine, including a rocket launcher.

A Telegram message sent by Casap to a contact in Ukraine read, "Do the 10 other people have beliefs similar to I? Or are they different?"

This doesn't "rise to the level" of being news worthy for MSM standards. — Constitutionalist (@MAGA_1962) April 17, 2025

Ukraine keeps coming up in these cases. — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) April 17, 2025

Wasn't Ryan Routh also tied to Ukraine? What subplot are we missing here, folks? — Carann (@CMulloy623) April 17, 2025

I'm wondering if they have linked it back to anyone in Ukraine. If and after they do find out who in Ukraine is putting people up to these acts, then we need to go after those people as well. — UltraMAGAGamer2.0 (@OhioRetroKid78) April 17, 2025

Another one with ties to Ukraine🤔 — angela (@agbear71) April 17, 2025

“Do the other 10 people also have similar beliefs to I? Or are they different?”



How come nobody is talking about this?? It strongly suggests that there are at least nine other would-be assassins coordinating their intentions with the Ukrainians. — Mr. Bubbles (@MrBubbles1969) April 17, 2025

Wow. This is actually huge. Get the cork board and red string. — rentfreeamerican (@PSpiceGames) April 17, 2025

This is huge, but the legacy media doesn't seem to be interested.

First I've heard of this. — the truth is hard (@truthishard__) April 17, 2025

***