Of Deportations and Due Process
Teen Who Murdered Parents, Wanted to Assassinate Trump, Researched Moving to Ukraine

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 17, 2025
A Twitchy reported earlier, a Wisconsin teenager killed his parents to "obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government. This was before CNN's badly aging special investigative report that found "violence in America is mostly from right-wing extremism. There is simply no equivalent on the Left."

We're learning more about 17-year-old Nikita Casap, and it's eye-opening. Reportedly, FBI records show he was discussing with Ukrainians how to assassinate Trump and then pin the blame on Russia.

… he could flee to Ukraine afterward — and whether he'd be able to have a normal life there.

This should have been headline news. No mainstream media outlet has touched these public records.

So his plan was to kill the president, frame Russia, and then move to Ukraine and "have a normal life." That doesn't sound like he was planning on volunteering to go to the front lines and fight.

According to Grok, "The FBI affidavit highlights Casap’s manifesto, which praised Adolf Hitler and outlined his intent to create chaos by targeting Trump."

Was it a conspiracy? This is particularly interesting, considering that Trump's second would-be assassin was found to have attempted to buy military weapons from Ukraine, including a rocket launcher.

A Telegram message sent by Casap to a contact in Ukraine read, "Do the 10 other people have beliefs similar to I? Or are they different?"

This is huge, but the legacy media doesn't seem to be interested.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP MURDER UKRAINE

