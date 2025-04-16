John Harwood Not a Fan of ' Dishonest, Smarmy' Vice President JD Vance

As we reported earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance got into an X debate with Jesse Singal and Zaid Jilani over the deportation of "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador. Vance made it clear he had no apologies for deporting an illegal alien who was found by the courts to be a member of the violent MS-13 gang to his home country.

Vance wondered why Democrats were so hot to return an illegal gang member "home" to the United States.

I’m old enough to remember when both major parties agreed that illegal alien gang members ought not live in your neighborhood. — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 15, 2025

Democrats are firmly on the side of the illegal alien, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen flying to El Salvador and hoping to meet with Abrego Garcia, check on the well-being of his "constituent," and argue for his release from prison. Sen. Cory Booker is also trying to arrange a flight of Democrats to El Salvador to demand Abrego Garcia's return.

"Journalist" John Harwood, who amazingly was allowed to moderate a Republican presidential debate, made his feelings about Vance clear.

unfortunate that someone so dishonest, so smarmy, of such low character as you, is our vice president https://t.co/TU2GKVwaXR — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 16, 2025

In a few years he will be your President — Shaun Doherty (@SDohertyNH) April 16, 2025

BOOM.

LOL, what a clown take. — ThirdOrderThinker (@3rdOrderThinker) April 16, 2025

Coming from biased sleazy left wing journalist, that’s amazingly rich. — Do What's Right (@do_whats_rite) April 16, 2025

JD Vance is a self-made American hero and a better man than you'll ever be.



Please keep advocating for illegal alien gangbangers.



I'm thoroughly enjoying watching you morons commit electoral suicide. — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) April 16, 2025

You forgot the words "meanie" & "poopy head" in your little tantrum, John. pic.twitter.com/7opqEX1mRr — Sword Of The Ronin (@SwordOfTheRonin) April 16, 2025

So you'd be on the PRO illegal alien gang member staying in the US despite a deportation order side, and that makes you the high character objective journalist?



You're so fake news even the fake news will no longer employ you. — Downs Report (@jamesmdowns) April 16, 2025

“Journalist” 🤡 — Joey Lake (@JoeGreggoria) April 16, 2025

Being let go from cable news means you can profess all of your biased opinions on social media — there's no need to pretend to be a "journalist" anymore.

