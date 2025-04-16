John Harwood Not a Fan of ' Dishonest, Smarmy' Vice President JD Vance

MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 16, 2025
As we reported earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance got into an X debate with Jesse Singal and Zaid Jilani over the deportation of "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador. Vance made it clear he had no apologies for deporting an illegal alien who was found by the courts to be a member of the violent MS-13 gang to his home country.

Vance wondered why Democrats were so hot to return an illegal gang member "home" to the United States.

Democrats are firmly on the side of the illegal alien, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen flying to El Salvador and hoping to meet with Abrego Garcia, check on the well-being of his "constituent," and argue for his release from prison. Sen. Cory Booker is also trying to arrange a flight of Democrats to El Salvador to demand Abrego Garcia's return.

"Journalist" John Harwood, who amazingly was allowed to moderate a Republican presidential debate, made his feelings about Vance clear.

Being let go from cable news means you can profess all of your biased opinions on social media — there's no need to pretend to be a "journalist" anymore.

Tags: DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JOHN HARWOOD J.D. VANCE

