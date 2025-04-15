Gov. Gavin Newsom Seeks Additional $2.8 Billion to Bail Out California's Medi-Cal

California sure does like to give away stuff to illegals. Way back in 2018, the California Department of Motor Vehicles proudly announced that more than a million illegal immigrants had received driver’s licenses since Gov. Jerry Brown signed AB 60, “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act,” into law in 2015. In March 2024, a lawmaker introduced AB 2031, which would provide legal services to illegal immigrants convicted of or appealing a conviction on a violent or serious felony.

Advertisement

On his first day in office in January of 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed free health care for illegal immigrants under 26 — the state already covered illegal immigrants up to age 18, so all Newsom was doing was bumping up the age to mirror Obamacare. In January of 2022, he promised universal health care via Medi-Cal regardless of immigration status.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Newsom is looking for another $2.8 billion to cover his universal health care plan.

Gavin Newsom 2022: California will be the first state to offer universal healthcare to illegal immigrants. A small price to pay for $3 billion



Gavin Newsom last week: OK, I’m going to need 3.4 BILLION more



Gavin Newsom yesterday: OK, I’m going to need 2.8 BILLION more pic.twitter.com/sYLzdJUcLs — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 15, 2025

NEW: Gavin Newsom is asking for a $2.8 billion BAILOUT for CA’s Medicaid program after he opened it up to illegals. This is on top of a $3.4 billion loan issued last week.



This marks nearly $6.2 billion in just a few weeks. Why should taxpayers fund Medicaid for illegals? pic.twitter.com/qOW0fXwx6t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2025

Between the high-speed rail, homelessness, affordable housing, and water storage, I think Newsom is the one that wrote the book on grift — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 15, 2025

And he has an eye on the White House in 2028, no doubt.

This is gonna make the high speed rail look like a bargain. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) April 15, 2025

Phase 1 alone of California's high-speed rail project was estimated last year to cost somewhere between $89 and $128 billion. This is nothing.

The downside of socialism. It always comes down to running out of other people's money. — Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) April 15, 2025

But taxpayers don’t get universal healthcare — Willy (@Willythedobe) April 15, 2025

There are other programs besides medical that he is laundering money out of for illegals Healthcare. I'm sure it's far higher then 10 billion at this point. Not to mention other services that he is providing. — BayAreaGoldenRetrievers (@BayAreaGoldens) April 15, 2025

Its treason. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 15, 2025

Free college for illegals too sadly. — Karla Scherer Samoyed Mom (@scherer_karla) April 15, 2025

We'd forgotten about that.

I strongly doubt Trump or congress will bail them out.

Newsom will find a way to grab it from his taxpayers in the state, though. — Big Idea Speaker Management & Event Consulting (@RobbieRescue) April 15, 2025

From those who haven't already fled the state.

Maybe he should just take it out if the millions he set aside to sue Trump? I mean, he obviously has the money to play. Or he could sell his new mansion he bought while CA was burning to the ground.🧐 — Jenniffer Phillips (@Phillipsjenn23) April 15, 2025

Advertisement

The California Assembly in January allocated $25 million to the California Department of Justice in anticipation of litigation with the Trump administration. And in November, Newsom purchased a $9 million mansion.

But he wants to be in charge of the whole country? — Haywood Jablomey (@AtomicCowFart) April 15, 2025

He's always quick to point out that he's running the fifth largest economy in the world … running it into the ground.

***