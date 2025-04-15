Gov. Gavin Newsom Seeks Additional $2.8 Billion to Bail Out California's Medi-Cal

LIAR: Gov. Newsom Gets WRECKED by Reality When He Tries to Take a...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

California sure does like to give away stuff to illegals. Way back in 2018, the California Department of Motor Vehicles proudly announced that more than a million illegal immigrants had received driver’s licenses since Gov. Jerry Brown signed AB 60, “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act,” into law in 2015. In March 2024, a lawmaker introduced AB 2031, which would provide legal services to illegal immigrants convicted of or appealing a conviction on a violent or serious felony.

On his first day in office in January of 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed free health care for illegal immigrants under 26 — the state already covered illegal immigrants up to age 18, so all Newsom was doing was bumping up the age to mirror Obamacare. In January of 2022, he promised universal health care via Medi-Cal regardless of immigration status.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Newsom is looking for another $2.8 billion to cover his universal health care plan.

And he has an eye on the White House in 2028, no doubt.

Phase 1 alone of California's high-speed rail project was estimated last year to cost somewhere between $89 and $128 billion. This is nothing.

We'd forgotten about that.

From those who haven't already fled the state.

The California Assembly in January allocated $25 million to the California Department of Justice in anticipation of litigation with the Trump administration. And in November, Newsom purchased a $9 million mansion.

He's always quick to point out that he's running the fifth largest economy in the world … running it into the ground.

***

