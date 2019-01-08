As Twitchy reported Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his inauguration address pledged that the state would offer “sanctuary to all who seek it.”

We figured he was probably just virtue signaling — former Gov. Jerry Brown had already signed legislation making California a sanctuary state back in 2017, so we weren’t quite sure if Newsom was just maintaining the status quo or upping the ante.

Well, it looks like he’s upping the ante. California was already boasting that it was on track to issue driver’s licenses to one million illegal immigrants by the end of 2017, and now “free” health care has made being an illegal immigrant in California even better.

On 1st day, Gov. Gavin Newson proposes free healthcare for illegal immigrants under 26 https://t.co/uTNRwCMRRn — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) January 8, 2019

Kevin Kurson of the California Globe reports:

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced sweeping proposals to tackle the state’s healthcare needs shortly after taking office on Monday, outlining a dramatic Medi-Cal expansion that would cover young immigrant adults who are in the U.S. illegally, require that all consumers in the state carry health insurance and increase subsidies for middle-class families to help those who need it. … California would be the first state to cover immigrants without legal status who are younger than 26 through Medi-Cal, the state’s health program for people with low incomes. California already covers undocumented children until they turn 19, with Newsom’s plan increasing the age cut-off to mirror that of the Affordable Care Act, which allows young adults to stay on a parent’s health insurance plan until turning 26.

Now consider that President Trump is asking for $5 billion for a border wall to which the Democrats will not agree, but California is spending around $77 billion to build its high-tech bullet train that nobody asked for.

But sure, free health care.

