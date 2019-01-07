It was California Gov. Jerry Brown who in 2017 signed into law a bill making California a sanctuary state, directing local and state law enforcement not to cooperate with federal agencies like ICE.

Now Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged “sanctuary to all who seek it” in his inauguration address.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledges 'sanctuary to all who seek it' and promises the state 'will write America's future' in inauguration speech https://t.co/e7NEWRZClk pic.twitter.com/n62unmZhwG — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 7, 2019

CBS Los Angeles reports:

California’s new governor is promising the most populous state will be a “sanctuary to all who seek it” in a direct affront to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom challenged the Trump administration repeatedly as he was sworn in to office Monday, particularly on immigration. … He says children should not be “ripped away from their parents” at the border, and they also shouldn’t be left hungry while Trump pledges to spend billions of dollars on “a wall that should never be built.”

As Twitchy reported, the state senator who wrote the sanctuary state bill recently had the nerve to offer his condolences to the family of Corporal Ronil Singh, who was shot dead by an illegal immigrant during a DUI stop.

Even Paulo Virgen Mendoza? — not_atf (@_not_atf) January 7, 2019

The guy who shot legal immigrant Singh? Sure, grant him sanctuary.

Over my dead body @GavinNewsom — John Majeski (@gpz1100z1) January 7, 2019

Your first pledge violates your oath of office! 5 U.S.C. 7311: 18 U.S.C. 1918: Executive Order 10450: someone should look into these and take action to unseat every government official that violates their oath. You work for the Citizens of this Country! — Luci Ann Dixon (@LuciDixon) January 7, 2019

Sure, as long as he is willing top house them in his own backyard. As in Marin County one of the wealthiest areas in CA. — Pixie (@Jenii8675309) January 7, 2019

Nice idea in theory but CA – esp Los Angeles – can't take any more people. From anywhere. @GavinNewsom — Industry Monkey (@IndustryMonkey) January 7, 2019

I will never live there again, nor will I visit. — Candace Schermerhorn (@CKSchermerhorn) January 7, 2019

@adamcarolla ‘s head just exploded, while sitting in traffic, looking around a the homeless epidemic. — Steven Andre (@andrestevenm) January 8, 2019

Talk about an ecological disaster in the making. Forget everything else, California doesn’t even have enough water to sustain those who are living there already. Dems are going to destroy CA & are only about the environment when it suits them. — LazDamar (@lazdamar) January 8, 2019

California is in more trouble than I thought. Increase in people = more homeless. More free gov. programs= more Taxes. More laws = business leaving state= less jobs — Lou144 (@Lou144) January 7, 2019

Is it possible to force California to secede from the union through a national vote? Bet it would be a landslide. — Knot in the Wood (@stl_cty) January 8, 2019

