It was California Gov. Jerry Brown who in 2017 signed into law a bill making California a sanctuary state, directing local and state law enforcement not to cooperate with federal agencies like ICE.

Now Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged “sanctuary to all who seek it” in his inauguration address.

CBS Los Angeles reports:

California’s new governor is promising the most populous state will be a “sanctuary to all who seek it” in a direct affront to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom challenged the Trump administration repeatedly as he was sworn in to office Monday, particularly on immigration.

He says children should not be “ripped away from their parents” at the border, and they also shouldn’t be left hungry while Trump pledges to spend billions of dollars on “a wall that should never be built.”

As Twitchy reported, the state senator who wrote the sanctuary state bill recently had the nerve to offer his condolences to the family of Corporal Ronil Singh, who was shot dead by an illegal immigrant during a DUI stop.

The guy who shot legal immigrant Singh? Sure, grant him sanctuary.

