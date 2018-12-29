As Twitchy reported earlier, Cameron Gray posted a must-read thread about the number of House members from California who took to social media to demand answers about the deaths of two children in Border Patrol custody but never thought to tweet about Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant. Well, there was one tweet and another retweet at least.

President pro tempore of the California State Senate Kevin de León, probably better known to out-of-staters as the Democrat who challenged Sen. Dianne Feinstein for her Senate seat in 2018, broke the mold by tweeting his condolences.

Deepest condolences to the family of Cpl. Ronil Singh of the Newman Police Department. Our hearts are heavy during this holiday season. You truly lived the American Dream. pic.twitter.com/C3pH4w6Pll — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) December 27, 2018

Yes, because every legal immigrant’s dream is to come to America, where politics takes precedence over common sense, only to be shot by an illegal immigrant. — Tamara Mason Zgoda (@ZgodaTamara) December 29, 2018

For what it’s worth, de León is the senator who introduced SB 54, California’s “sanctuary state” bill, that was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in October 2017. SB 54 prohibits state and local law enforcement from asking anyone about their immigration status, among many other things.

Dead because of Democrat policies. Congratulations. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 29, 2018

Repeal your sanctuary city bill if you really care. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) December 29, 2018

If you are really sincere, repeal SB54 and put your money where your mouth is. Otherwise your condolences are empty.#RonilSingh#KateSteinle#MichaelBologna#TonyBologna — Marby Lee (@marblee) December 29, 2018

You’ve got a lot of nerve, Kev. Best sit this one out. — Weimdog (@weimdog) December 29, 2018

Sometimes it's just better to stay quiet, — TheUrbanPolitico (@Urban_Politico) December 29, 2018

C’mon man. He was murdered by the type of person you desire to protect. Hollow gesture. — Jay Stine (@Chiieeef) December 29, 2018

.@kdeleon, do us a favor and stop. Policies you support and aggressively push protected Corporal Singh’s killer and kept him in the U.S.. How dare you feign sorrow at his death. People like you helped his killer. pic.twitter.com/ECc2YbgJ5L — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 29, 2018

You should be ashamed. If our state communicated with ICE after BOTH of his illegal immigrant killer’s DUI convictions then Ronil Singh would be alive and his baby son would have a dad. Instead you advocate for abolishing ICE and endorse sanctuary state status in California. https://t.co/IdA8ih8Zzs — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 29, 2018

How dare you send your condolences! You are part of the reason he is dead! Your introduced this bill SB 54! There is blood on your hands! Live with it! — Lynn N (@LynnNicholasJBA) December 28, 2018

He didn't just introduce it, he WROTE it. And, he wrote it so criminals would be protected from deportation. Why does this 'politician' and his friends on the left want to protect criminals????? Is it that there's not enough violence in CA already? — John (@grubmeister3) December 29, 2018

Democrat open border policies that you not only support but sponsor have a high degree of responsibility on Singh’s murder. — Citizen V 🇺🇸 (@citizenvalen) December 28, 2018

You’re a total POS Deleon — JG (@joeygilbertinc) December 29, 2018

His death is on you and your support of sanctuary policies and policies on non-cooperation with Federal law enforcement. Keep your condolences and your heavy heart it is empty and meaningless. Actions and behavior count, not words. — anniecalif (@anniecalif) December 29, 2018

Your law contributed to this. Officer Singh was murdered before he got to fulfill his dream and your efforts contributed to it. The fact that you had the gall to even write this is stunning. #resigndeleon — Pinekatz (@Pinekatz) December 28, 2018

I don't know how you thought this would go well. — Inaction Figure (@snakesonagirl) December 29, 2018

I don’t think the American Dream ends that way — Cautious Viewer (@CautiousViewer) December 29, 2018

May the law enforcement community band together and organize to get you elected out. — James (@JamesMo30809030) December 29, 2018

In a better world, the good citizens of the Great State of CA would rip your from your home and tear you shreds. #JusticeForSingh — WEBjr (@gbillingsleyjr) December 29, 2018

Now you use the excuse law enforcement should of picked him up prior to this stop. From some of the citations of stories on you there looks like immigration fraud was committed. Now your whole rationalization on this is quite clear. Thank you for making our state a riskier place — Richard Hood (@Turtle_49) December 29, 2018

I like how politicians think apologizing for getting someone killed on Twitter is the best thing to do in this situation. Kevin, YOU killed this man. — George Johnson (@GeorgeJ54447089) December 29, 2018

@surfthespectrum Isn't this rich?! Authors SB54 and supports 2A infringement – then offers "deepest condolences" for slain officer. I'm sure Singh's 5 mo baby will someday feel "deeply comforted" by these empty words. — StefFetz (@stefanie_fetzer) December 28, 2018

The nerve that it took for this POS to tweet this is frankly astounding. Does he have even an ounce of shame for his sanctuary law greatly contributing to the death of a police officer who legally migrated here? — Brandon in Va (@brandon_in_va) December 29, 2018

Hey Kev, friend to friend….you might not be the right guy to “send your condolences”. It comes off as a bit disingenuous – and patently sanctimonious. You kinda “screwed the pouch” on this one. Just sayin’…maybe you wanna do over on this one. Just sayin’#HypocrisyDividesUs — Jeff C James (@jeffjamesnow) December 29, 2018

Now it’s time to analyze the consequences of Sanctuary State policies and how they effect the safety of law enforcement and all first responders. Thank you in advance for your swift attention to this matter. — NelCorradini (@nelcorradini) December 29, 2018

Shoulda just shot him yourself bud. — bubs (@bubba19698) December 29, 2018

Explain to us again how California’s sanctuary state status benefits American citizens?

