As Twitchy reported earlier, Cameron Gray posted a must-read thread about the number of House members from California who took to social media to demand answers about the deaths of two children in Border Patrol custody but never thought to tweet about Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant. Well, there was one tweet and another retweet at least.

President pro tempore of the California State Senate Kevin de León, probably better known to out-of-staters as the Democrat who challenged Sen. Dianne Feinstein for her Senate seat in 2018, broke the mold by tweeting his condolences.

For what it’s worth, de León is the senator who introduced SB 54, California’s “sanctuary state” bill, that was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in October 2017. SB 54 prohibits state and local law enforcement from asking anyone about their immigration status, among many other things.

Explain to us again how California’s sanctuary state status benefits American citizens?

