A man in the country illegally has been charged in the shooting death of California police officer Ronil Singh, and seven others have been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect evade capture. Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson has slammed the state’s sanctuary policies which allowed the suspect to remain in the U.S. On that subject, there’s a thread that California politicians and others need to read:

Read this Thread, CA sanctuary State Democrats. https://t.co/lou7NEGApl — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 29, 2018

Read this thread https://t.co/oUe5VakT5q — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) December 29, 2018

Thread is mind blowing and truly a representation of the politics of America! Very few politicians care about the average American. https://t.co/lpf0AsJtAA — Mike (@michaeljashmore) December 29, 2018

Dang this thread is awesome https://t.co/pZ1FBBhtaJ — Dave Edwards (@scooprsteen) December 29, 2018

Cameron Gray did some Twitter research on pols in the state:

According to @govtrack, the House of Representatives has 53 members from California I just looked through the Twitter feeds of all 53 to see if they had tweeted about the murder of Newman, California Corporal Ronil Singh The results are depressing to say the least… — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Gray found that, at the time he looked into it, some had tweeted about the shooting of Corporal Singh, but not many:

Of the 53, only one, that's right, ONE, wrote a tweet about the murder of Corporal Singh, @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthyhttps://t.co/8bYDC7thkw — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

To my surprise, @ericswalwell, a California Democrat, RTed this from the NYPD, but did not write his own tweet on the murderhttps://t.co/Cdd54SV0Zx — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Posted an hour ago, this tweet by @repswalwell, again to his credithttps://t.co/z0UqEIZTq9 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

However, the “priorities” of many California politicians soon became abundantly clear:

So we have one tweet from a Republican and one RT from a Democrat No other member of the California of either party took the time to tweet about the murder But when you look closer, you see that the majority of the Democrats did tweet about the recent deaths during CBP custody — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

No tweet about Corporal Singhhttps://t.co/H00DGvEHIa — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

No tweet about Corporal Singhhttps://t.co/dxZh3Udqhh — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Do we have a responsibility to keep police officers safe too?https://t.co/dF0NcQTcvl — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Perhaps if California weren't a sanctuary state, Corporal Singh would still be alivehttps://t.co/P8rT0IHijJ — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Will he lead an investigation into the death of Corporal Singh?https://t.co/cwxhKcxzVO — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Does California have any shamehttps://t.co/Y43w0FArtP — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Nothing about Corporal Singhhttps://t.co/PkoeHMt4Jv — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Are you devastated by the murder of Corporal Singh?https://t.co/019qHz2R0J — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Almost her entire recent timeline is about the border, nothing about a murder of a law enforcement officer in her own statehttps://t.co/IdcQtbD8Ws — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Surprised he took time away from his Trump derangement syndrome to write thishttps://t.co/Az09DUbTai — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Another one not "devastated" by the murder of Corporal Singhhttps://t.co/H0GRvAOHtu — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

I'll say it if she won't, rest in peace Corporal Singhhttps://t.co/SQZORnScd8 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

"There are many more questions that must be answered."https://t.co/ovEZx6Zb8z — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

A police officer was killed in your state Hours after visiting his family for Christmas https://t.co/YltfOv587I — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Does Corporal Singh get a hashtag too?https://t.co/eYSoDhfwpd — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

A powerful tweet about the border with harsh words she didn't use for the murder of a police officer in her statehttps://t.co/UVcYzZLjrU — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Who will you hold accountable for the murder of Corporal Singhhttps://t.co/WU2tyuf3Mr — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Will Corporal Singh get an investigation too?https://t.co/fVrWp6wgwq — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

"This will not go unanswered"https://t.co/E8PMn4unVr — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Not heartbroken enough to write a tweet about a murdered cop in his statehttps://t.co/TOLcDAi8Bn — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

More heartbreak, but not about Corporal Singhhttps://t.co/Ujo07XgejZ — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

So many calls for investigations, elsewherehttps://t.co/NXNZvEGWxe — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

"Investigations are only the first step in addressing yet another tragedy." If only she was going to investigate the role the "sanctuary state" played in the murder of Corporal Singh. But she won't. And neither will any of her fellow Democrats.https://t.co/z4nkuQMBLu — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Here are all of their Twitter handles if you'd like to check my workhttps://t.co/KDyMG4X69I — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

It's a sick irony that a legal immigrant comes to America, becomes a police officer, and is sworn to protect the citizens of a sanctuary state with laws that, in the end, didn't protect him from an illegal immigrant killer RIP Newman, California Corporal Ronil Singh — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

Wow.

It's a sick irony that a legal immigrant comes to America, becomes a police officer, and is sworn to protect the citizens of a sanctuary state with laws that, in the end, didn't protect him from an illegal immigrant killer RIP Newman, California Corporal Ronil Singh — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2018

It’s nothing short of maddening.

This is great reporting. https://t.co/6NK8vLYKp4 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 29, 2018

Maybe the mainstream media should pick up on it.