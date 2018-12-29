A man in the country illegally has been charged in the shooting death of California police officer Ronil Singh, and seven others have been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect evade capture. Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson has slammed the state’s sanctuary policies which allowed the suspect to remain in the U.S. On that subject, there’s a thread that California politicians and others need to read:

Cameron Gray did some Twitter research on pols in the state:

Gray found that, at the time he looked into it, some had tweeted about the shooting of Corporal Singh, but not many:

However, the “priorities” of many California politicians soon became abundantly clear:

Wow.

It’s nothing short of maddening.

Maybe the mainstream media should pick up on it.

