A man who is in the U.S. illegally has been captured and charged in the shooting death of California police officer Ronil Singh. We’re now learning that others are also in custody for aiding the suspect, Gustavo Perez Arriaga:

Seven arrested for helping suspect accused of killing California officer evade police https://t.co/kZNyehUzSz pic.twitter.com/vtx2MFF5Yc — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2018

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson has directly blamed the state’s sanctuary policies:

Per Sheriff Adam Christianson: The suspect arrested for the murder of Officer Ronil Singh is Gustavo Perez Arriaga (33) an illegal immigrant from Mexico. The sheriff suggested the outcome of this crime could have been different if it weren't for California's Sanctuary laws. — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) December 28, 2018

Sheriff Adam Christianson said that if Arriaga hadn't been in the country, "the outcome could have been different. Why are we providing sanctuary for criminals? For gang members?" https://t.co/PzAl3nZsg5 — KTVU (@KTVU) December 28, 2018

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson on Cpl. Ronil Singh: "Ron — an immigrant immigrated here lawfully and legally to pursue his American dream.. he achieved that goal, then his dream was taken from him" https://t.co/TVCnUsiohP pic.twitter.com/E5ujmjEbic — KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 28, 2018

Via ABC News:

“This is a criminal illegal alien with prior criminal activity that should have been reported to ICE. We were prohibited, law enforcement was prohibited, because of sanctuary laws, and that led to the encounter with Officer Singh,” said Christianson, who has worked with the president directly on immigration issues and appeared at an anti-sanctuary city roundtable in May.

Christianson went into more detail on Fox News:

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson on the murder of Officer Ronil Singh by an illegal immigrant: “Whether you hate the president or love the president, border security goes hand in hand with national security, the safety of our communities, and public safety” pic.twitter.com/fOICTAgBEM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2018

@KamalaHarris Hope you're watching Sheriff Adam Christianson press conference #BuildTheWall — Johnny Chingas (@1latinousa) December 28, 2018

More:

This is the part that outrages people. How was someone who entered the country illegally, had known gang affiliations, and 2 separate prior DUI arrests still in the country? That needs to be investigated. https://t.co/x4rnzU5ZjH — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 28, 2018

And not a single Democrat has been asked about it in the middle of a government shutdown over illegal immigration. https://t.co/7ZnQcmAUzf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2018

Sheriff Adam Christianson: "I can't inform ICE about the 7 people arrested in the killing of officer Singh because of the sanctuary city law."

Ponder that. — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) December 29, 2018

To clarify, that's the people arrested for providing assistance to officer Singh's murderer. — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) December 29, 2018

