A man who is in the U.S. illegally has been captured and charged in the shooting death of California police officer Ronil Singh. We’re now learning that others are also in custody for aiding the suspect, Gustavo Perez Arriaga:

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson has directly blamed the state’s sanctuary policies:

Via ABC News:

“This is a criminal illegal alien with prior criminal activity that should have been reported to ICE. We were prohibited, law enforcement was prohibited, because of sanctuary laws, and that led to the encounter with Officer Singh,” said Christianson, who has worked with the president directly on immigration issues and appeared at an anti-sanctuary city roundtable in May.

Christianson went into more detail on Fox News:

If only California’s progressive politicians would care to pay attention.

