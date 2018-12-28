The brother of murdered California police officer Ronil Singh broke down on Friday as he thanked law enforcement for capturing his brother’s alleged killer, Gustavo Perez Arriaga.
His remarks:
“Please, bear with me. This is not easy for me. Ronil Singh was my older brother. Yes, he is not coming back, but there are a lot of people out there that miss him. And a lot of law enforcement people that I don’t know worked days and nights to make this happen. I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart, to make this happen. I wish I could thank all of the law enforcement agencies, Homeland Security in San Francisco, everyone. I was waiting for this to happen. I’d like to thank you working day and night to make this happen.”
Powerful.
