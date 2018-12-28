The person suspected of shooting and killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh has been arrested by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office near Bakersfield, Calif.

From Fox 43:

A man suspected of killing a police officer this week in Newman, California, has been arrested, Deputy Blake Edwards with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Details about the suspect and the arrest were not immediately available.

Here is a look at the suspect as he was taken into custody.

If you missed Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson’s impassioned press conference on Thursday, he made a point of saying the person who killed Singh is in the country illegally.

President Trump tweeted about the effort to capture Singh’s killer on Thursday afternoon.

A press conference is expected later in the day on Friday addressing the suspect now in custody.

Editor’s note:  This post has been updated with additional information.

