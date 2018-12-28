The person suspected of shooting and killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh has been arrested by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office near Bakersfield, Calif.

#BREAKING: The @sacbee_news

is reporting that the suspect in the murder of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was arrested in the Bakersfield area.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office won't confirm an arrest was made but has announced a 1 p.m. news conference.https://t.co/Y0Y5S9q3em — News10 (@KTVL) December 28, 2018

Police said 33-year-old Ronil Singh was conducting a traffic stop for a suspicion of driving under the influence when the shooting occurred. https://t.co/BWfjSfiRQJ — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) December 28, 2018

From Fox 43:

A man suspected of killing a police officer this week in Newman, California, has been arrested, Deputy Blake Edwards with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Details about the suspect and the arrest were not immediately available.

Here is a look at the suspect as he was taken into custody.

#FIRSTLOOK at the suspect authorities say killed #Newman police officer, Ronil Singh. Harinder Toor shared this picture with us of the arrest. Authorities have yet to confirm anything regarding the case. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/mXQU91gAyw — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) December 28, 2018

If you missed Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson’s impassioned press conference on Thursday, he made a point of saying the person who killed Singh is in the country illegally.

The man suspected of killing a Newman, Calif. police officer early Wednesday is in the country illegally, authorities say. Newman Chief of Police Randy Richardson made an emotional plea Thursday to the public asking that they help find the suspect.@CBSMireya has more pic.twitter.com/LvooiOJVca — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 27, 2018

President Trump tweeted about the effort to capture Singh’s killer on Thursday afternoon.

There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

A press conference is expected later in the day on Friday addressing the suspect now in custody.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional information.