The now arrested man suspected of killing 33-year-old California police officer Ronil Singh is a person who crossed into the United States illegally, according to authorities at a press conference in California on Friday afternoon.

"This criminal, Mr. Arriaga, crossed our border illegally into Arizona some time ago. He is a criminal… He also has known gang affiliation," official says of suspect accused of killing Corporal Ronil Singh https://t.co/bqjS9QwWDF pic.twitter.com/fFDEn3CT2s — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 28, 2018

Not only did Gustavo Perez Arriaga, according to police, cross into this country illegally, he also had a known gang affiliation.

MORE: The suspect, Gustavo Perez Arriaga, has known gang affiliations and tried to flee to Mexico after his alleged crime, authorities say. https://t.co/V4cBMu12Hn — ABC News (@ABC) December 28, 2018

Others, including Arriaga’s brother, were also arrested for helping him attempt to escape to Mexico after the alleged murder.

UPDATE: Suspect accused of killing Newman police officer identified as Gustavo Perez Arriaga. Sheriff of Stanislaus County says Arriaga was on his way to Mexico. Deputies also arrested Arriaga's two brothers for lying to authorities and trying to divert them. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) December 28, 2018

Suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga arrested in killing of #RonilSingh. His brother Adrian Virgen, and co-worker Erik Razo Quiroz, 27 arrested for aiding his attempted escape to Mexico pic.twitter.com/9LRFrQQAhL — Evan Sernoffsky 🥃 (@EvanSernoffsky) December 28, 2018

This is not a made up talking point.

This is a person’s life that is now over.

This is why we need border security.

