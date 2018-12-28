The now arrested man suspected of killing 33-year-old California police officer Ronil Singh is a person who crossed into the United States illegally, according to authorities at a press conference in California on Friday afternoon.

Not only did Gustavo Perez Arriaga, according to police, cross into this country illegally, he also had a known gang affiliation.

Others, including Arriaga’s brother, were also arrested for helping him attempt to escape to Mexico after the alleged murder.

This is not a made up talking point.

This is a person’s life that is now over.

This is why we need border security.

