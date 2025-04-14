Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated from the governor's residence early Sunday morning after someone set the residence on fire. On Sunday evening, authorities said they had a suspect in custody and he would be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person.

This editor pictured the residence with minimal fire damage, but photos from inside show just how serious this fire was.

Extensive fire damage inside Pennsylvania Governor’s residence after arson attack overnight, seen here in a series of photos provided by @GovernorShapiro officers. pic.twitter.com/06CxpY3d79 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 13, 2025

It really is amazing that Shapiro and his family escaped safely. The arsonist set fire to the resident while the family was at home asleep. That attempted murder charge makes a lot more sense when you see the extent of the damage.

This is exactly why it’s so dangerous to lionize Luigi Mangione. If it’s ok to hit anybody in power you consider “evil” then any politician is fair game. https://t.co/ae2xvUKpHY — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 14, 2025

Twitchy recently reported on a frightening poll conducted by Rutgers University in which more than HALF of self-identified leftists said that they were OK with assassinating President Trump. Fifty-five percent said they thought it was justified.

Wow. I thought this was pictures of ancient ruins. That’s a lot of damage. How did they even manage to get so close to the house? He needs more protection. — Borg (@sol_roi) April 14, 2025

My question is, how did the arsonist get so close to the house to start the fire? We need to know where the failure was. The public has to know if the failure was personnel, physical protection, and/or electronic protection. — Bill Radcliff (@WLRadcliff) April 14, 2025

Jeez. The media underplayed this story. This is massive damage. — Astronomikos (@AstronomikosQ) April 14, 2025

Awful. I’m a Trump voter. I am so glad the Shapiro family is safe. Life sentence for the arsonist and attempted murderer — @DavidGoliath 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@David4446783450) April 14, 2025

Awful. And I don't care what your political stripe is and I am certainly no Democrat but this can not be tolerated. Find whoever did this and throw the book at them. — Ken (@BeerGeek40) April 14, 2025

A horribly close call. Wow that is bad.



People need to get their head out of the news and do something with their spare time. Maybe they wouldn't be so upset all the time. If NOT political, and just a mentally ill person, that's different and equally tragic. — Skuller Metals (@SkullerMetals) April 14, 2025

This is way worse than what I was imagining. — Brad (@darb_snurb) April 14, 2025

Same. The suspect must have had an accelerant along with him for the fire to have done this much damage so quickly.

