AOC Explains Why Illegals Shouldn't File Taxes and It's All TRUMP'S FAULT
Stephen Miller Takes Liberal Liars in the Media to School

Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on April 14, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated from the governor's residence early Sunday morning after someone set the residence on fire. On Sunday evening, authorities said they had a suspect in custody and he would be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person.

This editor pictured the residence with minimal fire damage, but photos from inside show just how serious this fire was.

It really is amazing that Shapiro and his family escaped safely. The arsonist set fire to the resident while the family was at home asleep. That attempted murder charge makes a lot more sense when you see the extent of the damage.

Twitchy recently reported on a frightening poll conducted by Rutgers University in which more than HALF of self-identified leftists said that they were OK with assassinating President Trump. Fifty-five percent said they thought it was justified.

Same. The suspect must have had an accelerant along with him for the fire to have done this much damage so quickly.

