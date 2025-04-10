New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’ on Corpse

New York City's inept Mayor Eric Adams famously announced back in 2022 that "New York has a brand, and when people see it, it means something," adding that "Kansas doesn't have a brand." Plenty of people pointed to New York City's "brand," citing the subway system, in which a woman had just been pummeled on security camera by a man with seven prior arrests who had killed his grandmother. Since then, we've seen an illegal immigrant set a woman on fire on the subway and kill her. Two years after Adams made his famous comment, the New York Post reported that murders had gone up 60 percent on the subway.

Advertisement

And now there's this. We had a tough time coming up with a headline that wasn't too gross.

Exclusive | Sicko sought for allegedly sexually abusing corpse on NYC subway: sources https://t.co/Qjnx4uxvdd pic.twitter.com/96X5yI206t — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2025

"a man's corpse on a NYC subway" pic.twitter.com/XEvYmkioY4 — Abri (@abriNotMe77) April 10, 2025

I have questions that I don’t want answered — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 10, 2025

Am the only one wondering why there was a corpse on the subway?!? — Rare, Exquisite, Alabaster (@whois_John_Galt) April 10, 2025

Police said the man had been dead for several hours. Video shows Carlos Garcia sexually abusing the corpse, stopping only when people got on the train.

Let’s not skip over the part that there was a corpse on the subway. — MAGA Michele (@thewalkerseven) April 10, 2025

We did not need to know this. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 10, 2025

Too many questions but I’ll start with WTF was a corpse doing in/on the subway — I think I’m gonna vomit 🤮 — Mama Bear 1976 🇺🇸 (@madeyoulook76) April 10, 2025

Wait, why was there a corpse on the subway??



Or is this normal in NY? — CreativeBar (@FlyingSilverCat) April 10, 2025

And apparently none of the other riders noticed or said anything.

I have so many questions I’m not going to ask. — 🇺🇸Make CA Great Again (@imabeliever_69) April 10, 2025

Thought that was legal now in New York. — American Warrior for Christ (@johnrackham82) April 10, 2025

What the hell.



It’s Mad Max on NY Subways.



Any given day, you could be burned alive, pushed on the tracks, slashed to death, shot to death.



We really need to clean up our crime, immigrant, and homeless problem here.



We need to flip NYC red. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 10, 2025

Just this January, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her proposal to put police officers on every overnight subway as transit violence soared. But police officers didn't notice a corpse or a man raping the corpse. It must have been during the day.

This reminds this editor of a 2024 piece in The Atlantic by Qian Julie Wang defending the subway, saying if you ask any New Yorker, they'll tell you the best part of riding the subway is the other people you encounter: "… the infectious energy of dancers who bring showtime to cars and platforms across the city; the laughter exchanged after sharing a very New York moment of dodging a subway rat."

***