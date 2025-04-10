Rep. Gregario Casar Says Trump MUST End Elon Musk's Reign of Terror in...
VIP
A Rose by Any Other Name Is Still Deadly, Disastrous Socialism
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and...
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until...
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting...
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee
Was He ALWAYS This Crazy? Watch Tim Walz Smear Elon Musk As 'Greedy'...
Let THIS Sink In: Democrat Senator Van Hollen LIES When He Says Trump...
VOTER FRAUD: Georgia Democrat Says the Quiet Part Out Loud by Calling Proof...
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM...
Judge Allows Trump Administration to Require All Illegals to Register With the Government
DOGE and the IRS Login Button: A Sordid Tale of Government Inefficiency Run...
'Straight to El Salvador!' Scott Jennings Shares HILARIOUS List of Deport-Worthy Offenses...

New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’ on Corpse

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 10, 2025
ImgFlip

New York City's inept Mayor Eric Adams famously announced back in 2022 that "New York has a brand, and when people see it, it means something," adding that "Kansas doesn't have a brand." Plenty of people pointed to New York City's "brand," citing the subway system, in which a woman had just been pummeled on security camera by a man with seven prior arrests who had killed his grandmother. Since then, we've seen an illegal immigrant set a woman on fire on the subway and kill her. Two years after Adams made his famous comment, the New York Post reported that murders had gone up 60 percent on the subway.

Advertisement

And now there's this. We had a tough time coming up with a headline that wasn't too gross.

Police said the man had been dead for several hours. Video shows Carlos Garcia sexually abusing the corpse, stopping only when people got on the train.

And apparently none of the other riders noticed or said anything.

Recommended

Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Just this January, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her proposal to put police officers on every overnight subway as transit violence soared. But police officers didn't notice a corpse or a man raping the corpse. It must have been during the day.

This reminds this editor of a 2024 piece in The Atlantic by Qian Julie Wang defending the subway, saying if you ask any New Yorker, they'll tell you the best part of riding the subway is the other people you encounter: "… the infectious energy of dancers who bring showtime to cars and platforms across the city; the laughter exchanged after sharing a very New York moment of dodging a subway rat."

***

Tags: DEAD NEW YORK CITY RAPE SUBWAY ERIC ADAMS KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.
Rep. Gregario Casar Says Trump MUST End Elon Musk's Reign of Terror in 50 Days
Brett T.
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee
Brett T.
DOGE and the IRS Login Button: A Sordid Tale of Government Inefficiency Run Amok
Grateful Calvin
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement