Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway Murders SOAR SIXTY PERCENT

When David Muir tired to assist Kamala Harris during last week's debate by fact-checking Trump on violent crime, it turned out he (and Kamala) were lying. Violent crime is not down from when Trump was in office. In fact, from 2020 to 2023, the rate went up.

Here's more proof that crime is not going down (and a reminder Kamala wants to defund the police, 'reimagine public safety', and decriminalize illegal immigration).

Murders soar 60% on NYC subways, nearing record https://t.co/xUk9XJxcyn pic.twitter.com/SlwoECGSNw — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2024

The New York Post reports:

Murders across the city’s subway system have surged 60% so far this year — a troubling trend as overall crime on the rails has dipped. Eight people have been slaughtered on subway cars or in stations as of Sept. 8, up from just five during the same period last year, according to NYPD data. The spike in killings is approaching the 25-year high set in 2022, with 10 murders. From 1997 to 2020, there were never more than five murders in the subway in a single year, according to the earliest public NYPD data.

Gee. What changed in 2020? We wonder.

Impossible. I was assured crime is down — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) September 14, 2024

We hate to break this to you, but they lied.

‼️time for some serious change! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) September 14, 2024

We need serious change.

So, if murder is up 60%, that means all other crimes are also up by at least that amount whether they report it or not. Murder is the only crime stat they can't hide. — MegaChimp (@ChimpMega) September 14, 2024

And they'd so very much like to hide that state, too.

Not possible because David Muir assured everyone that crime was down during a nationally televised presidential “debate”. 🤣🤣 — Willow (@Willowinski) September 14, 2024

David lied.

Oh. I thought Kamala and David Muir told us violent crime was down. https://t.co/B2MDN3oBQP — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 14, 2024

They both lied.

Crime is not down.

Propaganda is up.

Prepare accordingly. https://t.co/BUJD8PifNu — Lis 🇺🇸 🐭 (@ReelyFishy) September 15, 2024

All of this.

“Crime is at historic lows.” Debate fact checking. https://t.co/ePTrV90ZqO — Charles Adams (@bigangrylaw) September 14, 2024

You don't despise the media enough.

“Violent crime is at 50 year lows” - Harris https://t.co/dEtbSOqZuC — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 15, 2024

The bitterly ironic part of all this is the criminals the Democrats love so much don't care about election cycles, and won't stop commiting crimes simply to help Kamala win. The Left created this monster; let's hope it bites them on the butt in November.