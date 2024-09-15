You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If T...
Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway Murders SOAR SIXTY PERCENT

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

When David Muir tired to assist Kamala Harris during last week's debate by fact-checking Trump on violent crime, it turned out he (and Kamala) were lying. Violent crime is not down from when Trump was in office. In fact, from 2020 to 2023, the rate went up.

Here's more proof that crime is not going down (and a reminder Kamala wants to defund the police, 'reimagine public safety', and decriminalize illegal immigration).

The New York Post reports:

Murders across the city’s subway system have surged 60% so far this year — a troubling trend as overall crime on the rails has dipped.

Eight people have been slaughtered on subway cars or in stations as of Sept. 8, up from just five during the same period last year, according to NYPD data. 

The spike in killings is approaching the 25-year high set in 2022, with 10 murders. 

From 1997 to 2020, there were never more than five murders in the subway in a single year, according to the earliest public NYPD data.

Gee. What changed in 2020? We wonder.

We hate to break this to you, but they lied.

We need serious change.

And they'd so very much like to hide that state, too.

David lied.

They both lied.

All of this.

You don't despise the media enough.

The bitterly ironic part of all this is the criminals the Democrats love so much don't care about election cycles, and won't stop commiting crimes simply to help Kamala win. The Left created this monster; let's hope it bites them on the butt in November.

