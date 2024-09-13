THEY LIED: New DOJ Crime Victimization Report Shows Kamala Harris and ABC News Misled Us on Violent Crime

You'll be shocked to learn Kamala Harris and her backers at ABC News lied to us during the debate.

Stunning, we know.

But here's the DOJ's latest crime victimization report, showing that violent crime is up.

Trump campaign sending out new Justice Department report on crime victimization, urging ABC debate moderators to read it. Bottom line on violent crime: Up. https://t.co/GC8cigjMTY pic.twitter.com/UN1k0uoujM — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 13, 2024

Well. Would you look at that.

New Crime Numbers Don't Help David Muir's Assertion https://t.co/TnX33Wzw76 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 12, 2024

Of course they don't.

The Internet is forever.



If a truly undecided voter wants to know the facts, they can find it.



And if it’s discovered that a candidate is playing fast and loose with these facts, or a moderator is deliberately distorting these facts, it’s going to color everything else that… — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) September 13, 2024

It's not a good look for Kamala Harris or David Muir.

Didn't need this report to know crime is up. Just read the news every day. https://t.co/5bYpOIVqC1 — Nick Vespa (@nickvespa67) September 13, 2024

Or pay attention to your communities.

This writer is part of a Facebook group that tracks local crime. There's a lot of it.

Spoiler alert: the ABC/KAMALA JOY 2024 debate moderates will not read it, already knew Trump was telling the truth, and do not care. https://t.co/RmnDpK5UZi — Doctor_Zero (@Doctor_Zer0) September 13, 2024

They do not care.

They do not care that crime is up. They want power, and that's all they care about.

Also important to note: this is strictly a survey of a sample of US population to find victims: therefore homicide -- which soared 20-23 from the 20-teens --is excluded from the survey https://t.co/2nsvZLGtGk — Sam Schulman (@Sam_Schulman) September 13, 2024

Of course.

According to the DOJ’s National Crime Victimization Survey, violent crime was up 37% last year (latest data) over 2020 levels… https://t.co/5Zz0tjnsU5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 12, 2024

37% is a significant number.

Why would Kamala lie about violent crime statistics 🤔 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 12, 2024

We all know why.

Six months ago I was “fact checked” into oblivion for saying on air that crime rates weren’t down. I was right. https://t.co/fhAeTcBSEe — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 12, 2024

Of course you were.

The lie about crime being down is meant to run cover for the soft-on-crime Democrats.

Wait, I was told this wasn't happening. https://t.co/j3HlFqFmb0 — JWF (@JammieWF) September 12, 2024

We hate to break it to you, but it's happening.

Democrats want you to deny reality with them. https://t.co/5jiIJX0PLU — Hindsight Is 2020 (@is_hindsight) September 12, 2024

And then they want you to vote for them so they can make this even worse.

If you live near a city, you get angry every time David Muir types tell you crime isn't way up. There were no murders near my place of work for years. Now there have been several w/n blocks just in the last six months, including in broad daylight & small businesses are… https://t.co/I7SYnWZQg9 — wheatweeds (@wheatweeds1) September 13, 2024

You can't gaslight people on reality.

With the border catastrophe, this will only get worse! https://t.co/2yV4oQyBek — Brett Self (@brett93010) September 13, 2024

It sure will. One mom who lost her daughter to an illegal immigrant is warning us.