THEY LIED: New DOJ Crime Victimization Report Shows Kamala Harris and ABC News Misled Us on Violent Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You'll be shocked to learn Kamala Harris and her backers at ABC News lied to us during the debate.

Stunning, we know.

But here's the DOJ's latest crime victimization report, showing that  violent crime is up.

Well. Would you look at that.

Of course they don't.

It's not a good look for Kamala Harris or David Muir.

Or pay attention to your communities.

This writer is part of a Facebook group that tracks local crime. There's a lot of it.

They do not care.

They do not care that crime is up. They want power, and that's all they care about.

Of course.

37% is a significant number.

We all know why.

Of course you were.

The lie about crime being down is meant to run cover for the soft-on-crime Democrats.

We hate to break it to you, but it's happening.

And then they want you to vote for them so they can make this even worse.

You can't gaslight people on reality.

It sure will. One mom who lost her daughter to an illegal immigrant is warning us.

Tags: ABC NEWS CRIME DEBATE DOJ DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

