Mom of Young Woman Murdered by MS-13 Gang Member Warns Us Things Will GET WORSE If Kamala Wins

This is utterly heartbreaking, but every American should listen to this mom.

We wonder if Democrats will say this woman is just being 'exploited' by Republicans, too. Like Rep. Veronica Escobar did with moms at a hearing about illegal immigration.

Wouldn't surprise us, because they're terrible.

But we have to remember what the Democratic Party supports, and how badly it hurts innocent Americans:

Mom of disabled teen who was raped and murdered by MS-13 member warns border crisis will be ‘a lot worse’ if Harris is elected https://t.co/UOLUwXMdf3 pic.twitter.com/jD1Khke5I6 — New York Post (@nypost) September 11, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The mom of an autistic woman who was brutally raped and murdered by a MS-13 gang member in the US illegally warned Wednesday that the border crisis was “going to be a lot worse” if Kamala Harris is elected as president. Tammy Nobles, whose 20-year-old daughter Kayla Hamilton was strangled to death in 2022 by Walter Martinez, an immigrant who illegally entered the country from El Salvador, told “Fox & Friends” that she didn’t trust the vice president’s immigration plan. “It’s just going to get worse. If she gets elected, it’s going to be a lot worse than it is now,” Nobles said of the violence tied to the border crisis. “It is just not going to be the kind of country people want.”

She's absolutely correct.

My heart goes out to this mother, I cannot imagine her pain — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) September 11, 2024

No parent should have to bury a child. EVER.

Especially not one who is killed in a completely preventable crime.

Everything will be worse if Harris is elected. — Kathy Chagnard (@K4catz) September 11, 2024

No lies detected.

Kamala’s policies prioritize foreign citizens over American families and Children — The Moderator (@Hornbeamed) September 11, 2024

They sure do.