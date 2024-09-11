'I'm DISGUSTED': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Despicable ABC News Moderators (WATCH)
TIME Mag Issues 'One of the Greatest Corrections in History' After Their Trump...
WATCH: Smug Dem Congresswoman Gets SMACKED DOWN by Moms Who've Lost Children to...
It’s 9/11, and the Debate Proved How Divided We Are
Tim Walz Tries to Reassure Us He and Kamala Aren't Coming for Our...
BET Host Marc Lamont Hill Jokes About Trump's 'Wild' Kamala Claim, but Trump...
OOF: CNN's Post-Debate Poll Shows BIG Debate Win for Trump on the Economy
Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Mike Lee Sets the Record Straight on Illegals Voting in U.S. Elections
Rep. Andy Biggs Explains How Dems Have Altered Reality to Gaslight About Lowering...
Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth
OUCH! Harris Dodged 'Are People Better Off Than 4 Years Ago' Question but...
Widow of Firefighter Publicly Calls Out Biden for 'Flippant Remark' About Attending 9/11...
CNN Fact-Checker's Tally of Trump vs. Harris Lies During the Debate Is Another...

Mom of Young Woman Murdered by MS-13 Gang Member Warns Us Things Will GET WORSE If Kamala Wins

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This is utterly heartbreaking, but every American should listen to this mom.

We wonder if Democrats will say this woman is just being 'exploited' by Republicans, too. Like Rep. Veronica Escobar did with moms at a hearing about illegal immigration.

Advertisement

Wouldn't surprise us, because they're terrible.

But we have to remember what the Democratic Party supports, and how badly it hurts innocent Americans:

More from The New York Post:

The mom of an autistic woman who was brutally raped and murdered by a MS-13 gang member in the US illegally warned Wednesday that the border crisis was “going to be a lot worse” if Kamala Harris is elected as president.

Tammy Nobles, whose 20-year-old daughter Kayla Hamilton was strangled to death in 2022 by Walter Martinez, an immigrant who illegally entered the country from El Salvador, told “Fox & Friends” that she didn’t trust the vice president’s immigration plan.

“It’s just going to get worse. If she gets elected, it’s going to be a lot worse than it is now,” Nobles said of the violence tied to the border crisis. “It is just not going to be the kind of country people want.”

Recommended

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

She's absolutely correct.

No parent should have to bury a child. EVER.

Especially not one who is killed in a completely preventable crime.

No lies detected.

They sure do.

Tags: BORDER BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS MS-13

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
'I'm DISGUSTED': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Despicable ABC News Moderators (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
TIME Mag Issues 'One of the Greatest Corrections in History' After Their Trump Fact-Check Fail
Doug P.
WATCH: Smug Dem Congresswoman Gets SMACKED DOWN by Moms Who've Lost Children to Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Tries to Reassure Us He and Kamala Aren't Coming for Our Guns, Gets WRECKED by Reality Instead
Amy Curtis
BET Host Marc Lamont Hill Jokes About Trump's 'Wild' Kamala Claim, but Trump Gets the Last Laugh
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE) Aaron Walker
Advertisement