WATCH: Smug Dem Congresswoman Gets SMACKED DOWN by Moms Who've Lost Children to Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 11, 2024
AngieArtist

It's rare to see something this breathtakingly condescending.

Watch as Rep. Veronica Escobar has the audacity to tell moms who have had children killed by violent illegal immigrants their grief and activism is 'exploitation' at the hands of eeeeevvvvviiiillll Republicans, and get her butt handed to her instead:

What did Rep. Escobar think was going to happen?

Did she really think these moms would say, 'You're right, we're not actually grieving our children, Republicans are using us'?

Because if she did, she's an idiot. She's also incredibly cruel.

They really believe this.

She should be ashamed and embarrassed.

And now we know why she was so rude to them.

PERIOD.

It was an epic, deserved smack down.

They need a bigger, louder platform.

We absolutely applaud all of them.

It really was disgusting.

Not only fired back, hit the target dead-center.

It's how they hold onto their power.

They know. They just don't care.

We sure are.

