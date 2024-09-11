WATCH: Smug Dem Congresswoman Gets SMACKED DOWN by Moms Who've Lost Children to Illegal Immigrants

It's rare to see something this breathtakingly condescending.

Watch as Rep. Veronica Escobar has the audacity to tell moms who have had children killed by violent illegal immigrants their grief and activism is 'exploitation' at the hands of eeeeevvvvviiiillll Republicans, and get her butt handed to her instead:

BOOM: SMUG Democrat tells MOMS who testify about their children's deaths at the hand of violent illegal alien criminals that they're being "exploited" by Republicans.



You NEED to hear how they responded.



🔥 pic.twitter.com/htGZ6P9Xtp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2024

What did Rep. Escobar think was going to happen?

Did she really think these moms would say, 'You're right, we're not actually grieving our children, Republicans are using us'?

Because if she did, she's an idiot. She's also incredibly cruel.

“You’re too stupid to understand you are being used, us smarter people are right and you are just brainwashed.”- Democrats — Brett (@Texan__Pride) September 10, 2024

They really believe this.

Wow @RepEscobar. Are you ashamed of yourself? Embarrassed? You should be all of the above. You are evil and you need to resign. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) September 10, 2024

She should be ashamed and embarrassed.

Remember Rep. Veronica Escobar's (D-TX) sent staff across the border to teach them how to evade border control and ICE.



She has done everything she can to undermine our security pic.twitter.com/Zn7Sax16eH — Bearfort (@So_ynoT) September 10, 2024

And now we know why she was so rude to them.

Democrats don’t care about your pain, they turn everything into political BS. Americans are dying and it’s on the Democrats hands…period. — Sledchick67* (@sledchick67) September 10, 2024

PERIOD.

Very proud of my fellow Houstonian who tried to explain to poor Ms. Escobar that a parent whose child is murdered by an uninvited guest (aka illegal immigrant) is not being used politically by anybody. They want answers and changes made before it happens to somebody else. Ms.… — Finn (@FinnHoward2019) September 10, 2024

It was an epic, deserved smack down.

I’m so glad these families, especially women, are getting a platform to confront these Democrat politicians who ushered in the devastating illegal alien invasion. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) September 10, 2024

They need a bigger, louder platform.

Good for her. The Dems are vile for being so condescending to families who lost loved ones at the hands of illegals. Harris and Dem party are responsible for this crisis. Shameful — American Mom (@Mbell0409) September 10, 2024

We absolutely applaud all of them.

Democratic congressman Escobar gets harshly put into her place. I can’t imagine saying what she said to these families. Wow. https://t.co/riMNHJhKtH — Joel Dorman (@DormanJoel) September 10, 2024

It really was disgusting.

Democrat Congresswoman went there—claims moms who’s children where killed by people in U.S. illegally where being “exploited” for political purposes by Republicans.



Mom of 12 year old rape, murder victim fires back: https://t.co/ENFRtADaF7 — Lena Vargas (@lenavargas) September 10, 2024

Not only fired back, hit the target dead-center.

Democrats only gaslight, lie, and abuse. They can't help themselves. https://t.co/VqxPAtGDMZ — Brian K Basinger (@Brian__Basinger) September 10, 2024

It's how they hold onto their power.

This is the problem right now in our country. Cannot believe that Democrat said these women are being used by Republicans. Unreal. Do Democrats ever hear themselves speak and realize how stupid they sound? These women want justice for their children. https://t.co/H3kRVFRcIF — Heathcliffsgirl (@Heathcliffsgir1) September 11, 2024

They know. They just don't care.

Moms are done being talked down to by Democrats. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KAXRNKDG0u — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 10, 2024

We sure are.