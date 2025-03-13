Rep. Seth Moulton Weighs Attacks on Teslas against January 6 Attempt to 'Kill Cops'

Columbia Prof Receives $100 Million Grant to Study How Racism Causes Alzheimer’s in...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Look at this beta male. Ever since Elon Musk got red-pilled, the Left has targeted his businesses, including Tesla. Rep. Seth Moulton says they're holding demonstrations in front of Tesla dealerships, which is true. What he doesn't mention is the vandalism and firebombing of Tesla vehicles and charging stations. Last month, we told you about a trans woman who was arrested a fourth time for vandalizing a Tesla dealership, the most recent time in possession of an incendiary device. Cybertrucks were set on fire at a storage lot in Seattle earlier this week. And we showed you the crazy person attacking a Cybertruck with a family inside in New York City.

As we reported Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that he would consider these attackers as domestic terrorists. CNN's host asked if that was the right type of "resistance." Moulton couldn't believe that coming from a president who incited a mob to "kill cops" and overthrow the government.

Once again, no law enforcement officers died on January 6.

The host teed him up to denounce the violent acts of vandalism, but he just couldn't do it.

It certainly looks that way.

"Is this what resistance should look like," she asks. It's not "resistance" — it's terrorism. CNN can't tell the difference and neither can Moulton.

