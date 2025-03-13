Rep. Seth Moulton Weighs Attacks on Teslas against January 6 Attempt to 'Kill Cops'

Look at this beta male. Ever since Elon Musk got red-pilled, the Left has targeted his businesses, including Tesla. Rep. Seth Moulton says they're holding demonstrations in front of Tesla dealerships, which is true. What he doesn't mention is the vandalism and firebombing of Tesla vehicles and charging stations. Last month, we told you about a trans woman who was arrested a fourth time for vandalizing a Tesla dealership, the most recent time in possession of an incendiary device. Cybertrucks were set on fire at a storage lot in Seattle earlier this week. And we showed you the crazy person attacking a Cybertruck with a family inside in New York City.

As we reported Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that he would consider these attackers as domestic terrorists. CNN's host asked if that was the right type of "resistance." Moulton couldn't believe that coming from a president who incited a mob to "kill cops" and overthrow the government.

CNN host suggests that shooting up, firebombing, and vandalizing Tesla locations is just “resistance.”



Rep. Seth Moulton (D) nods along and dismisses the Tesla attacks because Republicans “try to kiII cops.”



What pic.twitter.com/HN6m2lIViK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2025

Once again, no law enforcement officers died on January 6.

OK who had CNN hosts becoming shills for acts of domestic terrorism on their 2025 bingo cards? — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) March 13, 2025

The democrats are the party of violence. There's no denying it now. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 13, 2025

They’re openly justifying political violence now. Firebombing businesses is ‘resistance,’ but questioning the regime is ‘extremism.’ The double standard is the point. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 13, 2025

The host teed him up to denounce the violent acts of vandalism, but he just couldn't do it.

So now firebombing businesses is just “resistance” if the left approves? These people are completely unhinged. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 13, 2025

CNN loves terrorism. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) March 13, 2025

It certainly looks that way.

Democrats are as crazy as the Manson family cult. It is total moral bankruptcy for CNN to continue to give these Marxists a platform to embolden other violent nutcases. — Kristina (@kristina6074853) March 13, 2025

"Is this what resistance should look like," she asks. It's not "resistance" — it's terrorism. CNN can't tell the difference and neither can Moulton.

