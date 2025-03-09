VIP
Feel the Tolerance! Unhinged Lefty Attacks Cybertruck in Bryant Park Area of NYC (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on March 09, 2025
X

The Left is very, very unwell. The latest target of their hatred is Elon Musk, who is the first immigrant Democrats don't bend over backwards to praise and accommodate.

Musk's 'sin' is, of course, not being Left-wing. So as punishment for his ungoodthink, the Left has unleashed protests and vandals against Musk and his company, Tesla. Victor Davis Hanson warns that if the rhetoric doesn't simmer down, Musk could get hurt or killed (which, let's be honest, is what Lefties want).

But not content to target Musk himself, the Left are lashing out at anyone who dares own a Tesla.

Like this loon in NYC:

Do we understand what the Left is all about now? It's not about democracy, or immigration, or environmentalism. It's about kowtowing to their agenda without question.

If you don't do that, they'll harass, intimidate, and threaten you until you comply.

They are the actual fascists here.

We can't because you are correct.

That'll be on next year's Cybertruck model.

We laughed out loud at this.

We're just over here, nodding in agreement.

Remember: the Left wants to ban gas-powered cars in favore of 'eco-friendly' electric vehicles. The only company to mass produce them is Tesla.

And now the Left hates Tesla.

There is no consistency behind their ideology.

We dare them to.

And ask that they film themselves.

We'd be okay with this, too.

An armed society is a polite society.

They sure do.

It's almost like the push for 'clean energy' is also all about socialist control.

So much tolerance!

Thank goodness.

