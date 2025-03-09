Feel the Tolerance! Unhinged Lefty Attacks Cybertruck in Bryant Park Area of NYC (WATCH)

The Left is very, very unwell. The latest target of their hatred is Elon Musk, who is the first immigrant Democrats don't bend over backwards to praise and accommodate.

Advertisement

Musk's 'sin' is, of course, not being Left-wing. So as punishment for his ungoodthink, the Left has unleashed protests and vandals against Musk and his company, Tesla. Victor Davis Hanson warns that if the rhetoric doesn't simmer down, Musk could get hurt or killed (which, let's be honest, is what Lefties want).

But not content to target Musk himself, the Left are lashing out at anyone who dares own a Tesla.

Like this loon in NYC:

Crazy leftist attacks a Cybertruck with a family inside near Bryant Park in NYC



pic.twitter.com/C94JiizfRe — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 9, 2025

Do we understand what the Left is all about now? It's not about democracy, or immigration, or environmentalism. It's about kowtowing to their agenda without question.

If you don't do that, they'll harass, intimidate, and threaten you until you comply.

They are the actual fascists here.

Liberals are the most vile, hateful, insufferable and toxic species on earth.



Change my mind. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) March 9, 2025

We can't because you are correct.

Normalize undercarriage flamethrowers. — Graft (@kentron5S) March 9, 2025

That'll be on next year's Cybertruck model.

Soy Rambo — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) March 9, 2025

We laughed out loud at this.

So anyways…. I started blasting. — MajToure999 (@MajToure999) March 9, 2025

We're just over here, nodding in agreement.

These lousy a-holes truly are pathetically stupid and ridiculously simple-minded.



Grow the hell up and try to do something worthwhile with your waste of a life, you moronic jackasses.



Here’s yet another example of why the woke mind virus is horrible for everyone. pic.twitter.com/gykarchUQR — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) March 9, 2025

Remember: the Left wants to ban gas-powered cars in favore of 'eco-friendly' electric vehicles. The only company to mass produce them is Tesla.

And now the Left hates Tesla.

There is no consistency behind their ideology.

Try that here in the south. https://t.co/3cbbj8r18y — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 9, 2025

We dare them to.

And ask that they film themselves.

We'd be okay with this, too.

Come to Tennessee and try that…notice all these lunatics assault people and pull this lunatic s**t in places where people can’t carry https://t.co/Sb78R2nlFV — Fly Mule - Badmotorslinger (@fly_mule) March 9, 2025

Advertisement

An armed society is a polite society.

You have to have a mental problem to get triggered like that when you see a car... https://t.co/llbVsAFSTr — Busster (@mbusster) March 9, 2025

They sure do.

It's almost like the push for 'clean energy' is also all about socialist control.

For the 7,993 time, I give you.......🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁.......the party of tolerance! https://t.co/jS4kqMvLY2 — Brambles (@Brambles11) March 9, 2025

So much tolerance!

It’s bullet proof & liberal proof 😂 https://t.co/vHri6iMvwp — Mrs B (@attackdogX) March 9, 2025

Thank goodness.