Victor Davis Hanson Urges Democrats to Tone Down Violent Rhetoric Before Musk or Trump is Hurt or Killed

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:45 AM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Commentator Victor Davis Hanson says Democrats must tone down the violent rhetoric aimed at Elon Musk. He says the heated language could put Musk in danger just like it did President Donald Trump when he survived two assassination attempts.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

This extreme rhetoric from Democrats where Musk and Trump are compared to Hitler or other tyrants means they will always have to look over their shoulders.

Posters feel Democrats will only up the rhetoric as the party spins further and further out of control and desperation sets in.

The behavior of Democrats on Tuesday night during Trump’s speech shows the utter contempt they have for others. The Dems have shown that they are not going to stop the lies and rhetoric no matter how one tries to reason with them.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK HITLER LEFT LEFTIST

