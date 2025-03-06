Victor Davis Hanson Urges Democrats to Tone Down Violent Rhetoric Before Musk or Trump is Hurt or Killed

Commentator Victor Davis Hanson says Democrats must tone down the violent rhetoric aimed at Elon Musk. He says the heated language could put Musk in danger just like it did President Donald Trump when he survived two assassination attempts.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨VDH to Democrats: Tone down the rhetoric on Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/aIfZCvpBzZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025

Full-length video from @DailySignal and VDH — "The Only Immigrant Democrats Don’t Support: Elon Musk” https://t.co/3THGrWA9vi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025

This extreme rhetoric from Democrats where Musk and Trump are compared to Hitler or other tyrants means they will always have to look over their shoulders.

Trump and Elon, can never let down their guard. These lunatics are out for blood. — Stella (@clairdestella) March 6, 2025

Absolutely. Whipped up by Democrats and their leadership. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2025

I don't think the Democrats are going to listen. They're spiraling out of control. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 5, 2025

Posters feel Democrats will only up the rhetoric as the party spins further and further out of control and desperation sets in.

The Dems keep imploding.

The more outrageous the propaganda, the more clearly everyone can see the bigger picture.

What the Leftists are saying about people or what is happening, is actually clearly not happening.

People have the ability to compare what is said to what is seen. — JP (@J_P1776) March 6, 2025

The rhetoric and the political persecution being pushed by the left right now are completely out of control. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 5, 2025

They're only going to double down. They never learn. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) March 5, 2025

Apathetic display by Democrats, & their votes against women, for a little boy with brain cancer, a grieving Mom & daughter, there leaves no doubt about their intention to ignore the will of the people, the suffering of our citizens, and the crime installed by Biden!

Soulless!👎🏻 — Summer0315 (@SummerX70) March 6, 2025

The behavior of Democrats on Tuesday night during Trump’s speech shows the utter contempt they have for others. The Dems have shown that they are not going to stop the lies and rhetoric no matter how one tries to reason with them.