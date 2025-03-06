Brian Tyler Cohen Cites Rolling Stone to Dump on Inspirational Story of DJ Daniels

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump called on MSNBC to force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to resign after their coverage of his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. It was their job to spin as a negative Trump making a 13-year-old cancer survivor's dream come true by making him a Secret Service agent. Wallace hoped the kid wouldn't commit suicide after being attacked by Trump supporters, and Maddow said it was "disgusting" for Trump to "make a spectacle" of a kid who beat cancer as if he had something to do with it.

Charlie Kirk posted the moment on his timeline:

Incredible. President Trump just made this 13-year-old cancer survivor's dreams come true. DJ Daniel has always wanted to be in law enforcement, and now he's an honorary member of the United States Secret Service.



God bless this young man and his amazing father. pic.twitter.com/R3LZyZoInr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2025

Brian Tyler Cohen gave it his best shot to keep up with Wallace and Maddow by citing Rolling Stone:

Rolling Stone? Really? It's amazing they're still around after having been sued.

Remember back in December were desperate to keep the government open by passing a 1,500-page continuing resolution filled with pork? Republicans managed to whittle it down to 116 pages.

The Democrats' strategy was to claim that Republicans were trying to strip funding from childhood cancer research — they really wanted that 1,500-page spending bill. They claimed that Elon Musk wanted children to die so his billionaire friends could get a tax cut.

There was a simple solution: Make the pediatric cancer research funding its own bill and pass that. And it turns out it was there all along — a standalone bill for child cancer research funding passed the Republican-controlled House in March and got held up in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Once the standalone bill was finally presented to the Senate, it passed easily.

So forgive us if we don't let a headline from Rolling Stone keep us from enjoying a 13-year-old's dream come true.

Rolling Stone? Ha ha ha!!!!!!! — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 6, 2025

Imagine thinking rolling stone is a reliable source — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) March 6, 2025

Noted bastion of truth - Rolling Stone.



Ought to be renamed Rolling Eyes.

🙄 — Equality 7-2521 (@Equality7d2521) March 6, 2025

LOL. "Rolling Stone"



You suck at this, Brian. pic.twitter.com/2fNmMsmadd — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 6, 2025

Rolling stone is the source? 😂😂🤡🤡 — G.V.N. (@g_v_n_usa) March 6, 2025

Propaganda is fun. The house had already passed that same funding separately — Lexi (@Lexie49) March 6, 2025

What will the spin be on this I wonder? — J.E. Frederick (@je_frederick) March 6, 2025

Now we have three examples of liberals trying to spin D.J. Daniel's story as a negative for Trump.

Citing Rolling Stone is legitimately hilarious. — Mr. Misadventure (@Untimelyreload) March 6, 2025

Pretty much a bald faced lie that's been disproven multiple times, but I know that doesn't stop you from pushing it, that's your entire schtick. — The Scofflaw (@tangyoj) March 5, 2025

They're so angry that a 13-year-old cancer survivor got his wish they'll do anything to spin it.

***