Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market
Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If...
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to...
VIP
Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trainwreck: Pretzel-Shuffling Duchess Out-Fakes Her Own Sob Story
Time to Shop at Target Again? Woke Bishop Calls for Boycott of Retailer...
Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type...
Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Megyn Kelly Wonders If ABC News Jobs Would've Been Spared Had George Stephanopoulos...
President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to...
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His...
Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees
Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade...
'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins...
Poll Position: President Trump's Efforts to Curb Wasteful Spending Are More Popular Than...

Brian Tyler Cohen Cites Rolling Stone to Dump on Inspirational Story of DJ Daniels

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 06, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump called on MSNBC to force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to resign after their coverage of his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. It was their job to spin as a negative Trump making a 13-year-old cancer survivor's dream come true by making him a Secret Service agent. Wallace hoped the kid wouldn't commit suicide after being attacked by Trump supporters, and Maddow said it was "disgusting" for Trump to "make a spectacle" of a kid who beat cancer as if he had something to do with it.

Advertisement

Charlie Kirk posted the moment on his timeline:

Brian Tyler Cohen gave it his best shot to keep up with Wallace and Maddow by citing Rolling Stone:

Rolling Stone? Really? It's amazing they're still around after having been sued.

Remember back in December were desperate to keep the government open by passing a 1,500-page continuing resolution filled with pork? Republicans managed to whittle it down to 116 pages.

The Democrats' strategy was to claim that Republicans were trying to strip funding from childhood cancer research — they really wanted that 1,500-page spending bill. They claimed that Elon Musk wanted children to die so his billionaire friends could get a tax cut.

Recommended

Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice
justmindy
Advertisement

There was a simple solution: Make the pediatric cancer research funding its own bill and pass that. And it turns out it was there all along — a standalone bill for child cancer research funding passed the Republican-controlled House in March and got held up in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Once the standalone bill was finally presented to the Senate, it passed easily.

So forgive us if we don't let a headline from Rolling Stone keep us from enjoying a 13-year-old's dream come true.

Advertisement

Now we have three examples of liberals trying to spin D.J. Daniel's story as a negative for Trump.

They're so angry that a 13-year-old cancer survivor got his wish they'll do anything to spin it.

***

Tags: ADDRESS CANCER CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ROLLING STONE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice
justmindy
Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If You Come After 'Her' Kids
Brett T.
Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market
justmindy
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb
Sam J.
Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type of Woke Segregation
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice justmindy
Advertisement