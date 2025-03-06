President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to Resign

Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type...
Brett T.  |  5:40 PM on March 06, 2025
MSNBC

As Twitchy reported, Democrats couldn't even applaud during President Donald Trump's address to Congress when a 13-year-old who'd survived brain cancer and who'd always dreamed of being a police officer was made an honorary member of the Secret Service. You can't applaud for that?

It got worse, though. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace put in her two cents, saying that she hoped young D.J. Daniels didn't commit suicide after being attacked by Trump supporters in a reference to January 6. That's about as low as you could go to spin this inspirational story into something negative, but Wallace managed it. In the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said that Wallace should be forced to resign, and he threw in Rachel Maddow as a bonus. Maddow's contribution to the discourse was that it was "disgusting" for Trump to make a spectacle out of a kid who survived pediatric cancer, "as if the president had something to do with that."

MSNBC certainly isn't going to fire them for doing what they were hired to do — undermine Trump at every opportunity.

Exactly. That's what their dwindling viewers tune in to hear.

Agreed. Trump shouldn't have a say in media hirings and firings. But good for him to draw attention to Wallace's heinous remarks.

C'mon, MSNBC … you sent Joy Reid packing — surely you could do the same with Wallace.

