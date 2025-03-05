Boston's Mayor Tells Illegal Immigrants 'This Is Your Home'

The House GOP Oversight Committee held a hearing Wednesday with the Democrat mayors of four sanctuary cities, including Boston's Michelle Wu. Wu wanted to make it clear that Boston was the illegal immigrants' home, and they belonged there. She also told of how Boston is the safest major city — this is the same woman who went on TV last week to offer condolences to the family of a man fatally shot by an off-duty police officer while threatening to stab several people with a knife. As she says, Boston is safe for everyone, even attempted murderers.

Boston is a lost cause. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 5, 2025

People actually support this mayor?



Get her fired. — Shan Spectre (@Shan_Spectre007) March 5, 2025

That just reminds me of the UK and how far they've fallen. America voted against the country moving in this direction. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 5, 2025

Imagine what the United States would be like if people like her actually cared as much about its citizens as they did illegal aliens. — Mike1010011 (@mike1010011) March 5, 2025

They can only get away with this in heavily populated urban districts because it’s easier to bring unlimited migrants into a city without people really noticing. When they finally do notice the problem is absolutely out of control — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) March 5, 2025

OK. Boston and Pocahontas can support them with their own money.



Cut off all Federal funds — Olivia1999 (@Mimi202215) March 5, 2025

Arrest her for harboring. — Joshua (@FuzzyManStudios) March 5, 2025

Is Boston it's own country? Or is Boston an American city? 🤔 — Dom Carattini (@DomC830) March 5, 2025

She’s horrible on every level and spent $650K of taxpayer $ to “prepare” for this hearing — Save our Coast, Save our State (@Saveourcoast24) March 5, 2025

Is she containing illegals in her sanctuary zone or are they free to move about the country to victimize the rest of us? — Hmc (@Hmc181456) March 5, 2025

Sounds like a hostile foreign takeover — Jenna Wolf (@turboj67) March 5, 2025

I would like a chat with the Mayor. As a immigrant myself I have a perspective worth her hearing. And it could not be further from her ideals. — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) March 5, 2025

What does she mean by "Definitely not Ingles" and "Definitely not English?" When was Boston English and not American?

Boston guy here his whole life. Quality of life has definitely gone down since hoards of these people showed up.



Everywhere I go I hear accents and foreign languages and it isn't as safe as it used to be.



It's all so tiresome. — War Mind (@WarMindMastery) March 5, 2025

So she's telling all the illegal violent criminals that they need to get to Boston ASAP. — SgtPonySoldier (@SgtPonySoldier) March 5, 2025

As we reported earlier, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said she was referring all four mayors at the hearing to the Department of Justice for criminal acts.

