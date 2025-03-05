Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Educatio...
Sam Stein: More Than 700 Officials Sign a Dissent Cable to Stop the...
CBS Evening News Profiles Two Workers Laid Off From National Park Service
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Sanctuary Dems Pearl-Clutching About ICE Enforcing the...
VIP
Democrats Eschew the Rule of Law in Favor of 'Poetic Justice'
Heartwarming: Watch Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel and President Trump at Oval...
Canadian Newspaper Devotes Front Page to Three Words: 'Strong and Free'
New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to...
VIP
Here's More Video for Those Jasmine Crockett 2028 Ads
Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding...
Raising Canes: Chuck Schumer and the Dems Struggle to Counter Trump Because Yelling...
'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users...
Wildcard Wednesday: Democrats Dour Display Was Dumb
Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any...

Boston's Mayor Tells Illegal Immigrants 'This Is Your Home'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The House GOP Oversight Committee held a hearing Wednesday with the Democrat mayors of four sanctuary cities, including Boston's Michelle Wu. Wu wanted to make it clear that Boston was the illegal immigrants' home, and they belonged there. She also told of how Boston is the safest major city — this is the same woman who went on TV last week to offer condolences to the family of a man fatally shot by an off-duty police officer while threatening to stab several people with a knife. As she says, Boston is safe for everyone, even attempted murderers. 

Advertisement

Recommended

Sam Stein: More Than 700 Officials Sign a Dissent Cable to Stop the Dismantling of USAID
Brett T.
Advertisement

What does she mean by "Definitely not Ingles" and "Definitely not English?" When was Boston English and not American?

As we reported earlier, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said she was referring all four mayors at the hearing to the Department of Justice for criminal acts. 

***

Tags: BOSTON HEARING MAYOR SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sam Stein: More Than 700 Officials Sign a Dissent Cable to Stop the Dismantling of USAID
Brett T.
'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users Cracking Jokes and Asking Questions
Amy Curtis
CBS Evening News Profiles Two Workers Laid Off From National Park Service
Brett T.
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Sanctuary Dems Pearl-Clutching About ICE Enforcing the Law
Doug P.
Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding During Fox News Interview
Amy Curtis
Raising Canes: Chuck Schumer and the Dems Struggle to Counter Trump Because Yelling Doesn’t Work
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sam Stein: More Than 700 Officials Sign a Dissent Cable to Stop the Dismantling of USAID Brett T.
Advertisement