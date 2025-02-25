VIP
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says Public Workforce Deserves Respect, Not 'Absurd' OPM Email

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 25, 2025
A lot of federal employees have managed to make time to appear on cable TV to complain about having to list five things they accomplished at work last week, something which should take five minutes. One worker said she felt "absolutely infuriated" by the request. However, it's not just federal employees who have a problem with the email. As we reported on Monday, Sen. Andy Kim urged our public servants to "stay strong" and apologized that they were being "threatened."

Also weighing in from the Senate was Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who called the email "absurd" and said that public servants should be "treated with dignity and respect."

Her post continues:

… that planes land safely; that forest fires do not spread to our homes; that Social Security checks arrive on time; that research for the breakthroughs needed to cure diseases like cancer and ALS continues; and much more. 

Our public workforce deserves to be treated with dignity and respect for the unheralded jobs they perform. The absurd weekend email to justify their existence wasn’t it.

Wow, each and every one is a hero. Maybe the email was sent to smoke out those public servants who've been working from home since COVID and don't even check their email anymore, or even those who don't exist at all. 

Murkowski was still at it on Tuesday, saying the request for five bullet points by a deadline was "intimidation."

True.

Sure, senators want to shrink the size of government, but they want to do it without laying anyone off. A five-bullet email is a lot easier to go through than the "proper chain," which is just more layers of bureaucracy.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK EMAIL LISA MURKOWSKI DOGE

