Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think This Is HELPING?)

Doug P.  |  3:51 PM on February 24, 2025
Screenshot

On Saturday the Office of Personnel Management an email to federal employees:

The email was sent at the start of the weekend and gave a deadline for responding of 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

At that point there was a great disturbance in the federal work force. How dare their government employers as them to describe what they spent their week doing!

CNN seems to think they're helping the cause of many federal workers by having them on the air to vent. Here's one example:

Is this supposed to make people more sympathetic toward federal workers? 

Thanks to CNN for helping shine the spotlight to make things easier for DOGE.

This has been a great example of how NOT to win the hearts and minds of average Americans.

That's one of the new spin efforts about federal layoffs: "But if we make them mad they might try and sell U.S. secrets to foreign countries!" No, seriously

CNN thinks they're helping these federal workers but what they're actually doing is allowing them to self-identify and make DOGE's job just a little easier.

