Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think This Is HELPING?)

On Saturday the Office of Personnel Management an email to federal employees:

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.



Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

The email was sent at the start of the weekend and gave a deadline for responding of 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

At that point there was a great disturbance in the federal work force. How dare their government employers as them to describe what they spent their week doing!

CNN seems to think they're helping the cause of many federal workers by having them on the air to vent. Here's one example:

Federal Worker: "I got this email Saturday afternoon...I felt absolutely infuriated getting this email with a demand within 48 hours to provide a response on what I did in the last week..." pic.twitter.com/fu9ATGhc7Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 24, 2025

Is this supposed to make people more sympathetic toward federal workers?

🚨 A federal worker just went on CNN to WHINE about *only* being given 48 hours to respond to Elon’s simple email 🤣



This is so pathetic.



These are EXACTLY the type of useless employees Elon and Trump are trying to weed out. pic.twitter.com/HgEIlwuFtg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 24, 2025

Thanks to CNN for helping shine the spotlight to make things easier for DOGE.

Two days is not nearly enough time for a government worker to respond to an email. https://t.co/HvJDhImNGz — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 24, 2025

This has been a great example of how NOT to win the hearts and minds of average Americans.

"I am infuriated that I have to check my emails

and account for what I do"



Put her down as a non-productive whiner who has high potential for sabotage — Empire Sentry (@empire_sentry) February 24, 2025

That's one of the new spin efforts about federal layoffs: "But if we make them mad they might try and sell U.S. secrets to foreign countries!" No, seriously.

If an email describing your work is too difficult and infuriates you, you should be fired. — Maggiesmom (@maggiemooch) February 24, 2025

CNN thinks they're helping these federal workers but what they're actually doing is allowing them to self-identify and make DOGE's job just a little easier.